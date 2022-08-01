Show us your tech! All August long, Inman will be talking to agents about the best technology they’re using now — everything from their favorite CRM platforms to the hottest 3D tours and everything in between. Plus, Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe will work overtime on extra product reviews on the latest and greatest tech. And, at Inman Connect Las Vegas we’ll award Inman Innovator Awards to the best of the best.

Think back just a few years to the products and processes that defined the real estate transaction.

  • Marketing was bus benches and shopping carts.
  • Transaction management was stacks of paperwork hauled around in milk crates in the trunk of your car.
  • Closings were at a real live table and went on for hours as documents were prepared and signed.

Could any of us go back to the pre-tech transaction? Would anyone really want to?

At Inman, we’re big believers that the right tech can have a game-changing effect on your business and processes, allowing you to provide better service to your clients and bring more balance to your life.

That’s why this year, August is all about looking at the best tech tools for agents. It’s a great time for you to learn more about your current faves or find a new platform to fall for.

What to expect

During Agent Tech Month, we’ll be bringing you even more tech content to help you do more — easier.

From tech reviews to marketing strategies to virtual tour technology and CRM insights, you’ll find:

  • Interviews with leaders in the tech space
  • Tech reviews and refreshes of past reviews from Inman’s Tech Editor, Craig Rowe
  • Tech-related Pulse questions and your answers
  • Listicles on all things tech

How to get involved

Each week, we’ll pose a new question about the latest agent-focused technology in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Have more to say about tech today? We’d love for you to become a contributor. For more information on that, reach out to our contributors editor.

If you’re craving more tech-related content, be sure to sign up for our Agent Edge newsletter. It’ll arrive in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and it includes a weekly tech review.

Editorial

tech review
