Inman Connect Las Vegas is here — and here’s what you can expect.

This week, some of the biggest names in residential real estate are gathered in Las Vegas to discuss and debate the directions real estate will take in the coming months, be recognized for their achievements in the industry, and share their insights for getting ahead.

The action starts online on Aug. 2 with Inman Luxury Connect, and in-person and digital events take off on Wednesday and run all the way to Friday. Check out some of what’s in store below. (All times are in Pacific Standard).

What comes next?

The past six months have seen the housing market change dramatically, with the federal reserve upping interest rates significantly, and mortgage rates following in turn. As a result, buyers have begun to pull back and home price growth is starting to show signs of slowing.

Real estate tech strategist Mike DelPrete has studied trends in real estate long enough to provide the context necessary to understand the past six months. Join Delprete on Wednesday at 9 am as he kicks off the general session with his strategy-based masterclass “2022 WTF.”

After DelPrete lays the ground for where we are, Redfin CEO Glen Kellman will join Inman founder Brad Inman at 9:20 am to discuss how the agent experience has changed, and how agents can best prepare for what’s to come.

Connect attendees will also have the chance to hear Jason and Brett Oppenheim along with Mary Fitzgerald of the Oppenheim Group discuss how the market shift is affecting top producers such as themselves, and the tips they have to survive it.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: “2022 WTF.” 9:00 a.m. [Streaming in General Session]

Wednesday, Aug. 3: “How to Think About Today’s Biggest Threats and Opportunities.” 9:20 a.m. [Streaming in General Session]

Friday, Aug. 5: “How the Market Shift is Impacting Top Agents.” 10 a.m. [Streaming in General Session]

Surviving a downturn

It’s the question on everyone’s lips these past couple of months: Is the United States headed for a recession? If you’re concerned about the possibility of a recession and market downturn, Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini and Company will speak at Agent Connect on Wednesday at 2 pm about the best tactics for navigating an industry downturn.

On Thursday, Thad Wong of @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate along Nina Dosanjh of Vanguard Properties will also share their tips for weathering any downturns or recessions, in a panel moderated by Brad Inman.

If you’re interested in the power buying space, Drew Uher of Homelight and Sean Black of Knock will discuss on Thursday whether a downturn could create conditions for power buyers to thrive after years of remarkable growth in the sector.

Thursday, Aug. 4: “What is your Plan for Surviving a Downturn?” 9 a.m. [Streaming in General Session]

Thursday, Aug 4: “Can Power Buyers Thrive in a Downturn?” 10:30 a.m.[Streaming in General Session]

Thursday, Aug. 4: “There Is A Recession Coming But We’re Not Participating.” 2 p.m. [Streaming in General Session]

Leading through the shift

Leadership skills are best proven when put to the test, and there’s no test in the real estate industry like the choppy waters of a shifting market.

For those in leadership positions preparing to lead their teams through a shifting market, Anywhere COO Melissa McSherry will speak about the challenges of leadership and embracing change at 9:55 am on Wednesday.

Leading through potentially difficult periods will also require leaders to maintain positive attitudes. Alexa Tiu of 25v, Melissa Sofia of The Avenue Home Collection, and Jennifer Branchini of CAR will discuss the importance of Harmonic Leadership, which is a leadership strategy that prioritizes showing up for ones self in order to show up for your team.

Additionally, Debra Trappen of d11 and speaker Sara Sutachan will open the WOMANUP! session with their insight and tips on leadership amid a shift.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: “Leading Around the Curve.” 9:55 a.m. [Streaming in General Session]

Thursday, Aug. 4: “Leading Through the Shift.” 3:30 p.m. [WOMANUP!]

Thursday, Aug. 4: “Harmonic Leadership: How To Prioritize Self Care in Every Season.” 4:05 p.m. [WOMANUP!]

The future of real estate technology

An ever-adapting industry has technology needs that are ever adapting too, with tech playing a role in everything from financing to marketing in the modern-day real estate transaction, while new technologies such as crypto and the metaverse are raising big questions about the next frontier in real estate.

As the market shifts, all sectors of real estate, including Proptech, are being forced to adjust and adapt. On Thursday, Adam Hopson of Flyhomes, Josh Jensen of Inspectify, and Shawna Hernandez of Endpoint will discuss how technology can improve the contingencies process real estate transactions, while Danielle Garafalo of the Metaverse Institute will discuss trends in virtual real estate with Danielle Choi of M13 Ventures Management.

On Friday, the metaverse will be tackled by Kevin Cottrell and Teresa Grobecker of Consortia, who will discuss the ways the Blockchain and NFTs could change business decisions in the future.

Thursday, Aug. 4: “Transaction of the Future: How Technology Will Effect the Velocity of the Transaction. 2:20 p.m. [Streaming at Tech and Data Connect]

Thursday, Aug. 4: “How Seriously Should We Take Virtual Real Estate and the Metaverse?” 3:10 p.m. [Streaming at Tech and Data Connect]

Friday, Aug. 5: “It’s Here Now: How Blockchain and NFTs Will Quickly Change Business Decisions.” 10:25 a.m. [Streaming in General Session]

Keeping your marketing fresh

In a market marked by unpredictability, your social media marketing strategy matters more than ever. What worked in 2021 might not work in 2022, with buyers dealing with a drastically different housing market.

Social media expert Chelsea Peitz will speak on Thursday about the importance of updating your social media strategy for 2023, into one that highlights your humanity and helps you appear more relatable to new clients.

Also speaking about social media will be Sean McPeak of Serhant, along with Giselle Ugarte of Action Forward and agent Glennda Baker, who will discuss how agents can build their own personal brand on social media, and leverage it into new business.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: “The Rise of the Real Estate Influencer and Creator: Making an Impact Without a Reality Show.” 3:50 p.m. [Streaming in Agent Connect]

Thursday, Aug. 4: “Staying Relevant: Why Your Social Media Plan Will Need to Drastically Change in 2023.” 2:45 p.m. [Agent Marketing Connect]

