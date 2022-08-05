The bank’s website is set up to funnel homebuyers to RocketMortgage.com, where Santander customers are informed they’re eligible for special loan pricing and a savings of $500 at closing.

Santander Bank will direct customers who are looking to buy homes to the nation’s largest mortgage lender, Rocket Mortgage, which announced Friday it has signed a deal to be the exclusive preferred mortgage provider for the bank’s nearly 2 million customers.

Santander Bank’s website is already set up to funnel homebuyers to RocketMortgage.com, where a partner landing page informs Santander customers they’re eligible to receive special loan pricing and a savings of $500 at closing. Santander customers are told they’re receiving a loan level pricing adjustment of .625% when applying online for a new loan through the website or by calling a dedicated phone number.

Patrick Smith

“Our relationship with Rocket Mortgage is another example of how Santander Bank is evolving our business and continuing to pursue opportunities for our customers to save, invest and manage their money at Santander,” said Patrick Smith, Santander Bank’s head of consumer and business banking, in a statement.

With this year’s jump in mortgage rates putting the kibosh on lenders’ refinancing business, Rocket and other lenders are looking to shore up purchase loan originations by doing more business with homebuyers.

Bob Walters

“This relationship between Rocket Mortgage and Santander is a perfect fit,” Rocket Mortgage CEO Bob Walters said, in a statement. “Both companies are passionate about delivering exceptional client experiences. Rocket has spent decades building industry-leading technology to make every step in the mortgage process easier.”

Walters said the agreement is “just the beginning of what we believe will be a long relationship between our companies as we innovate together to develop more ways to delight our clients.”

In reporting second-quarter earnings Thursday, Rocket Companies said its Rocket Mortgage subsidiary originated $34.54 billion in closed loans, down 59 percent from $83.76 billion a year ago.

Although Rocket Companies slashed $300 million in expenses during the second quarter to stay profitable, CFO Julie Booth said the company continues to invest capital into the Rocket engagement and services platforms “to expand our client base, drive higher conversion, and lower our client acquisition cost, setting the foundation for our next stage of growth. We will continue to deploy our capital in a strategic and disciplined manner to generate long term shareholder value.”

Rocket Mortgage announced in October that it was partnering with Salesforce to make its mortgage origination technology available as an end-to-end “mortgage-as-a-service” to any lender with licensed mortgage loan officers through Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.

Get Inman’s Extra Credit Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of mortgages and closings delivered every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Matt Carter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×