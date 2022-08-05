Boldly jumping into a space already occupied by some very savvy players, there has never been a better place to uncover the new and different than the main stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Here’s who took their first steps toward changing the industry.

Gravy

The recent recipient of $2.6 million in seed funding, this company is hard-pressed to make more first-time homeowners. Gravy’s Stephen Freudenberg stepped up to tell the audience how the company helps agents help renters save money for down payments and provides a host of educational resources to help them prepare for what’s next in their pursuits of the American dream.

Jointly

Devin Dvorak founded this deal oversight solution in 2021 and an early look by Inman earned it a 5-star review, stating that it uses an array of powerful form-fill and auditing technology, project-based task list creation and smart categorization of transaction roles to offer users a competitive advantage. This is a sharp tool for better managing everyone who has a stake in your deal.

RentBase

Noamm Blum wants to change the industry’s relationship with renters. Instead of letting them wallow under leases and property management, Blum’s CRM is tailor-made for helping agents turn renters into viable leads. Rental prospects require unique communication and outreach tactics, and this software is designed to assist in that endeavor and can help agents build a database of future buyers.

Fello

This is a tech-forward iBuyer encouraging consumers to consider their options between working with one of their agents or getting an upfront cash offer for their homes. It’s focused on helping agents maintain their relationships and facilitate business in a modern, consumer-first ecosystem. Fello CEO Ryan Young was a top-performing third-generation agent before taking the Inman stage to pitch the crowd.

Summer

Co-founder Woods Buckley deftly explained his vacation home acquisition and management startup to the crowd, boldly jumping into a space already occupied by a couple of very well-funded players. However, Summer isn’t a co-ownership model and offers to manage renting its clients’ homes as an income property until ready to move in. Or just go there for the summer.

UnlockdBox

Rachel White’s home showing outsourcing app is gaining traction and her time on stage will no doubt help. Having started it as a full-time agent, White is now a full-time software company CEO. UnlockdBox lets agents outsource business tasks to other agents. It’s an ideal way for inexperienced agents or those new to a market to get to know colleagues, network, learn their market and get a feel for all the little things that go into building a real estate career.

Who knows where these companies will be come next year’s Inman Connect Las Vegas, but rest assured, the people behind them will be somewhere helping the industry evolve.

