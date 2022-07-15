Jointly is a powerful, intelligently built offer and deal management web application with the functionality and feature selection to do more than most in this category.

Jointly is offer and transaction management software for real estate agents.

Platforms: Browser; mobile responsive

Ideal for: Brokerages, teams and their agents

Top selling points:

Flexible, scalable user experience

Proprietary forms, e-signing tool

Project-management approach

Offer comparison module

Logic-driven actionable task lists

Top concern:

Jointly is entering a crowded space, but its brokerage-level capabilities should help set it apart and compete easily with what even the largest brands offer their offices.

What you should know

Jointly is a powerful, intelligently built offer and deal management web application with the functionality and feature selection to do more than most in this category. It uses an array of powerful form-fill and auditing technology, project-based task list creation and smart categorization of transaction roles to offer a competitive advantage to users.

Even though Jointly is new to the market, having launched in 2021, it comes across as a much more mature and ready-to-grow solution. Tech-smart independents should give it a thorough consideration.

Jointly manages the balance between buyer, seller and their agent representatives with a coherent, well-organized admin experience. Each party is concisely summarized in columns according to deal stage, such as Onboarding (new), Active, Pending and Recently Closed.

Listing data is easily ported directly from local MLS connections, and that data will automatically push the appropriate forms into the deal flow. For example, home construction dates may mean a lead-based paint addendum is needed, or maybe a flood plain disclosure.

This feature, one of many that leverage this business-logic methodology, alleviates the risk of agents, or transaction coordinators, forgetting to attach any number of deal-critical documents. It also auto-fills all but the most unique form fields. Jointly is as much a partner in compliance as it is productivity.

Part Turbo-Tax, part Asana, Jointly’s succinct question-and-answer workflow keeps users engaged at each deal stage, and creates new task-lists, based on the contract’s dates, each time a new milestone is reached.

The software’s ease of use—and backend sophistication—is perhaps no better demonstrated than its form creation and editing modules. Users can complete purchase offers with simple headings, conditional questions, radio buttons and text fields, the answers to which will later populate the state’s required form. Completing the form launches another related task list, keeping the user tightly entwined in the process.

Form fields can be custom mapped as needed to uploaded forms not already existing in Jointly, and once a document format is saved, the clone tool allows for repeat use.

The Terms tab is a cool way to get a quick look at the fundamental deal points, with dates and deadlines, contingencies and financial terms nicely consolidated.

This terms summary can be emailed separately as a form of “soft offer,” and if accepted, Jointly responds with a formal offer document, largely populated and ready to be signed using its own e-signature technology, which makes it natively faster and less prone to glitches.

The offer comparison feature is also very cool, giving users the ability to drag and drop deal points to sort by each and revel a hovering net offer content box for an easy review of how it all shakes out.

The Offer Portal functions as a landing page for a listing, breaking down the seller’s specific offer preferences, the listing’s details, providing disclosures for review and the user option to reveal if there are any pending offers.

This is a simple, intelligent way to clearly lay out what the seller wants and give the buyer a straightforward blueprint on how to offer instead of finding out through rejection or counter-offer, which only wastes everyone’s time.

Jointly gives deal parties and teams the opportunity to collaborate, mobile flexibility and an impressively spartan and visually ergonomic user interface at each step. I can’t think of a feature I was shown that I couldn’t immediately attach to a critical component of offer management and recognize as a better way to do it.

Jointly doesn’t merely digitize what you already do, it saves time by reducing redundancy and catalyzing activity. It engages clients with its consumer-first front-end and intuitively assigns tasks and strengthens compliance.

From Shaker to Mevi and now Jointly, proptech providers are showing up in force to advance the way deals are done, and I hope you are all here for it.

