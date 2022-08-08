RE/MAX CEO Nick Bailey and Keller Williams President Marc King, two of real estate’s highest profile leaders, teased each other on stage, then counseled agents to focus on fundamentals.

For a meeting of rivals, it proved to be remarkably fun.

Last week, RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey and Keller Williams President Marc King shared the stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas to discuss the state, and future of, the real estate industry. As leaders of two of the largest and most established brands in the business, King and Bailey are competitors.

But their time on stage showed that rivals can also be friends; the two men joked about recruiting each other, and back stage they pretended to be choking each other.

During the session, King argued that real estate has become consumer centric — and industry members need to respond accordingly. Bailey made a similar point, urging agents and brokers to zero in on the fundamentals.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “you get that license to sell houses and when you don’t, you hand that license back.”

