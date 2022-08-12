The mortgage industry is getting hammered this year, with declining leads, loan volumes and revenue. Expert Mike DelPrete says Zillow faces the same reality, as the latest reports on their mortgage offering show that it continues to be unprofitable

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

Like much of the industry, Zillow’s mortgage operation, which includes Zillow Home Loans, has seen a steep decline in revenue and continues to burn cash.

Why it matters: Attaching a mortgage is a key component of Zillow’s “Housing Super App” and future growth strategy; the longer it falters, the less likely Zillow is to achieve its long-term aspirations.

  • Zillow’s 2025 goal includes an additional $800 million in revenue from adjacent services — primarily mortgages.

Dig deeper: Zillow’s mortgage segment, which includes its mortgage lead gen marketplace and in-house lender Zillow Home Loans, is consistently unprofitable.

  • In the first half of 2022, Zillow spent $1.85 for every $1 in mortgage revenue.
  • That’s a $65 million loss in the first half of 2022 and a combined loss of $180 million since 2017.

Context: The entire mortgage industry is getting hammered this year, with dropping leads, loan volumes and revenue.

The bottom line: Zillow Home Loans’ path to profitability remains long, arduous, expensive and uncertain.

Did you miss Mike DelPrete onstage at Inman Connect Las Vegas? Catch up on his insights in this video.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

lenders | Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×