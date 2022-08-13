Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Zillow and Opendoor’s partnership: ‘A match made in lead-gen heaven’

The former rivals are now bedfellows in a new partnership that seeks to use the power of Zillow’s platform to feed Opendoor’s sales funnel. Find out how Mike DelPrete sees this shift playing out and impacting the iBuyer market.

2. In earnings twist, most real estate companies avoided the worst in Q2

Despite a quickly slowing market in the second quarter, many of the dozen or more real estate companies that posted earnings last week managed to turn a profit and stave off ruin.

3. More people than ever ask Google: ‘Will the housing market crash?’

Interest in the housing market has peaked on Google, with searches for whether a crash is imminent shooting up in 2022. The spike suggests homeowners are nervous about their market timing.

4. Walkthrough woes: 7 things that cause pre-closing stress

By the time buyers attend the final walkthrough, they may be stressed out and nitpicking. Broker Cara Ameer details the items that may set them off, along with ways to offset their frustrations.

5. The ultimate playbook for building real estate brand authority through YouTube

It’s tough to make your mark without a role model. Jimmy Burgess guides you as you follow the playbook of Calgary, Alberta, Realtor Brad McCallum to YouTube success.

