“Use this opportunity to reduce unnecessary expenses.”

“Focus on quality versus quantity.”

“This is the market to grow.”

That was just some of the advice that real estate’s top leaders shared last week at the invite-only CEO Connect event held at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. With real estate at a crossroads, it seemed an urgent time to get the smartest people in the industry together.

In that context, when a group of CEOs and high-ranking executives gathered in one room during Connect, Inman asked them to share their very best advice for agents, teams, brokers and technology companies. Leaders in the room included Keller Williams President Marc King, eXp Realty CEO Jason Gesing, Homeward CEO Tim Heyl, Era Ventures Partner Clelia Peters, Inman founder Brad Inman, and many many more.

Responses were gathered both via written notes, and in live break out sessions where the various leaders debated the best way forward for the industry. Inman then parsed through hundreds of comments, pulling out the most salient and useful.

What resulted is Inman’s first-ever Industry Blueprint. It’s a document meant to share wisdom from people who have already climbed the ropes. And it’s particularly linked to this specific moment — when the market is still shifting and its uncertain where the housing business is going.

So, with all of that in mind, read Inman’s Industry Blueprint here.

And for additional news from CEO Connect, read Inman’s coverage here:

DelPrete: Opendoor is ‘playing the long game’, should survive downturn

Keller Williams President: Real estate has become consumer centric

As proptech stocks get clobbered, investors look to the future

‘Consolidation is a natural maturation of this industry’: Baur

