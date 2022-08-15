Chris Dietz will spearhead LeadingRE’s global business strategy across a number of its brands and will be responsible for all regions outside of the U.S., it was announced Monday.

Independent global real estate network Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has named Chris Dietz president of global operations, it was announced Monday.

In this role, Dietz will spearhead LeadingRE’s global business strategy across a number of its brands and will be responsible for all regions outside of the U.S., including Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. Specifically, Dietz will target continued expansion in the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions to enable more business opportunities across the LeadingRE network, including luxury, residential and commercial real estate, international marketing and corporate relocations.

“We are delighted to announce Chris’ new role as president of global operations at LeadingRE,” Leading RE CEO Paul Boomsma said in a statement.

“Since joining the business over 11 years ago, he has been integral to our global growth, in terms of service offerings and coverage, helping us expand our international footprint to over 70 countries. We are looking forward to seeing Chris continue to be an exemplary leader for our team and valued advisor to our global members on the next phase of his journey.”

Dietz started working at LeadingRE in March 2011 in the position of European director, and was promoted to executive vice president of global operations in 2016. Previously, Dietz worked in executive positions for U.S. and European relocation businesses, and has over 20 years of experience under his belt in this field.

“As part of the LeadingRE executive leadership team over five years, I’ve really enjoyed building new relationships with our fantastic network of members around the world,” Dietz said in a statement. “I understand the challenges, and more so, the opportunities in the ever-evolving property industry.”

“Over the past decade, we have seen first-hand how connecting like-minded professionals around the globe can benefit independent agents and leaders,” he continued. “Especially in the current global business climate, I see a bright future for our community of the best real estate brands worldwide, which grow even stronger through our flexible business model and unique value proposition.”

LeadingRE currently represents 550 member companies across 4,700 offices and 136,000 sales associates in over 70 countries. In May, the network made Homegenius, a “full-service technology ecosystem” for the real estate industry, available to its members.

Email Lillian Dickerson