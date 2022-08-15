The strategic partnership will combine Sotheby’s international reach with Leaf, Realtors’ intricate local market knowledge of western New Jersey to better serve clients.

Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty has acquired Tewksbury, New Jersey-based boutique brokerage Leaf, Realtors, Sotheby’s has informed Inman.

The strategic partnership will combine Sotheby’s international reach with Leaf, Realtors’ intricate local market knowledge of Somerset, Morris and Hunterdon counties — the latter where Tewksbury is located — to better serve clients, according to an announcement.

Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty did not immediately respond to a request for the terms of the deal.

“Leaf’s dedication to high-quality, relationship-focused client advocacy has been a beacon throughout the ever-changing Hunterdon County marketplace and we’re confident that this is a perfect alignment with our firm’s culture of integrity and discretion,” Michael Lattmann, principal owner and broker of record for Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement.

“We could not be happier to expand our offerings in the Hunterdon County footprint with such an accomplished group of agents.”

Leaf, Realtors was founded in 2011 by owner and broker of record Kelly Gordon and since then has built up a reputation for selling unique homes and equestrian properties in Hunterdon, Somerset and Morris Counties.

“After over 10 years of operating an independent agency, we were exploring avenues to expand the services offered to our clients,” Gordon said in a statement. “Partnering with Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty was an obvious opportunity for us. We elected to align with a respected authority in real estate marketing to ensure that our clients receive far-reaching exposure for their properties.”

Former Leaf, Realtors agents Robin Eskind, Kelly Gordon, Olga Kozhukhov, Annette Lemenze, Doug Lemenze and Renner Rachel will now operate out of Kienlen Lattmann Sotheby’s International Realty’s office at 454 Main Street in Bedminster.

Email Lillian Dickerson