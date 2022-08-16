Mortgage, proptech, investment and property management companies ranked high among Inc.’s annual list of the fastest growing U.S. companies, including names like Orchard and Ribbon.

Inc. released its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing independent companies of 2022 on Tuesday, and nearly 200 innovative real estate companies made the list.

At the top of the real estate category was theLender, a Lake Forest, California-based home lending company that works with homebuyers and brokers alike. Between 2018 and 2021, theLender’s revenue grew a stunning 20,489 percent, and the company was ranked no. 11 overall on Inc.’s 5000 list.

Proptech, real estate investment and property management companies also ranked high for real estate, including familiar industry names like Orchard and Ribbon.

Companies that made Inc.’s list this year were ranked by their percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021, and companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018 in order to qualify for ranking. They also must be U.S.-based, private, for-profit, independent companies as of December 31, 2021. In other words, subsidiaries were not eligible. In addition, companies had to achieve a minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2018, and a minimum of $2 million in 2021.

Real estate companies on Inc.’s 5000 list saw a median growth rate of 1,952 percent and median revenue of $10.7 million from 2018 to 2021. In total, these companies earned $12.2 billion in revenue and added 14,660 jobs. Twenty-three companies were newly founded in 2018 and 116 companies have made Inc.’s 5000 list more than once.

Take a look at the top 25 fastest-growing independent real estate companies in the U.S. in 2022 below.

1. theLender

Growth rate: 20,489 percent

Overall ranking: 11

theLender is a Lake Forest, California-based home lending company that works with homebuyers and brokers. The company has funded over $5.5 billion in loans and served over 25,000 clients since its founding in 2017.

2. HqO

Growth rate: 5,291 percent

Overall ranking: 75

HqO is a workplace experience platform that helps enable communications in office buildings, flex spaces and even with tenants at rental properties. Its products facilitate things like building access control, employee or tenant feedback and food ordering or workplace services.

3. Spartan Investment Group

Growth rate: 3,539 percent

Overall ranking: 128

Spartan Investment Group provides turnkey property purchasing and management services for investors, with a current focus on self-storage assets. The company’s employees are spread across nine states, and it has offices in Denver and Seattle.

4. Ribbon

Growth rate: 3,172 percent

Overall ranking: 161

Ribbon is an up-and-coming Power Buyer that helps empower its customers with cash-backed offers. Despite the company’s recent rapid growth, Ribbon announced at the end of June that it would lay off about one-third of its employees in order to adjust to the “new reality” of the market.

5. Point Digital Finance

Growth rate: 3,103 percent

Overall ranking: 165

Point allows homeowners to tap into their home equity as a line of credit or through cash. The Palo Alto-based company touts low minimum credit scores as well as no income requirements and no monthly payments on several of its products.

6. Disrupt Equity

Growth rate: 2,975 percent

Overall ranking: 174

The multifamily real estate syndication company enables investors to passively invest in multifamily properties. The company is based in Houston, Texas, and offers investments throughout Texas and a number of other southern markets.

7. The Surefire Group

Growth rate: 2,919 percent

Overall ranking: 179

The Surefire Group is a real estate company that provides a suite of services in residential real estate, mortgage, title, home healthcare and tech. The company gradually grew out of a brokerage founded in 2014 in Manayunk, Pennsylvania.

8. The San Diego Home Buyer

Growth rate: 2,749 percent

Overall ranking: 192

The San Diego Home Buyer is an iBuyer based in San Diego that specializes in purchasing off-market properties.

9. Orchard

Growth rate: 2,350 percent

Overall ranking: 226

Orchard is another well-know Power Buyer that has grown quickly in recent years and offers consumers a streamlined digital buying experience. Like, Ribbon, the company announced a number of layoffs in recent months, but is still hiring.

10. 72Sold

Growth rate: 2,065 percent

Overall ranking: 260

72Sold is an online home auction platform that allows sellers to choose their home sale date and allows flexility in how long sellers can remain in their homes following closing.

11. MortgageOne

Growth rate: 1,952 percent

Overall ranking: 284

MortgageOne was founded in 2012 in Carlsbad, California, and provides a number of home loan options for borrowers.

12. PadSplit

Growth rate: 1,937 percent

Overall ranking: 290

PadSplit is a co-living marketplace for furnished homes with included utilities created to assist low-income workers with achieving financial independence.

13. iVueit

Growth rate: 1,885 percent

Overall ranking: 302

iVueit is a company that provides exterior and interior views of properties to property managers so that they can monitor property conditions.

14. SCGWest Development

Growth rate: 1,860 percent

Overall ranking: 307

This real estate development firm provides turnkey corporate and commercial real estate solutions, including architecture and design, development and construction and tenant improvements.

15. Skystone Acquisitions

Growth rate: 1,759 percent

Overall ranking: 324

Skystone Acqusitions is a wholesale investment brokerage that acquires and resells residential investment properties to help investors build their portfolio.

16. HomeLight

Growth rate: 1,663 percent

Overall ranking: 351

HomeLight provides all-cash offers to clients and partners with real estate agents. The company recently acquired rival cash-offer company Accept.inc.

17. OJO Labs

Growth rate: 1,650 percent

Overall ranking: 355

OJO Labs is a real estate tech platform that helps facilitate consumers’ buying and selling of homes. The company has its own search portal called Movoto.

18. Morty

Growth rate: 1,624 percent

Overall ranking: 363

Morty is an online mortgage comparison platform that allows consumers to compare between different mortgage offers and close them online.

19. Post Real Estate Group

Growth rate: 1,503 percent

Overall ranking: 402

Post Real Estate Group is a real estate investment company that provides investment, acquisition, development, and asset and property management services on residential and commercial properties.

20. DASH Carolina

Growth rate: 1,422 percent

Overall ranking: 436

DASH Carolina is a residential brokerage based in Raleigh, North Carolina, that also provides title and insurance services.

21. Onicx Group

Growth rate: 1,414 percent

Overall ranking: 441

Onicx Group provides development, construction, acquisition, management and investment services to clients. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

22. Kupperman Companies

Growth rate: 1,181 percent

Overall ranking: 527

Kupperman is a real estate development company that is based in New Orleans and specializes in redevelopment of residential and commercial properties along the Gulf Coast.

23. 5511 VENTURES

Growth rate: 1,125 percent

Overall ranking: 558

5511 VENTURES is a full-service brokerage based in Richmond, Texas, that provides both residential and commercial sales and consulting services.

24. Bluefield

Growth rate: 1,096 percent

Overall ranking: 580

This Greenville, South Carolina-based real estate firm provides brokerage, property management and insurance services throughout the state.

25. APEX Capital Realty

Growth rate: 1,058 percent

Overall ranking: 602

APEX Capital Realty is a commercial brokerage based in Miami, Florida, that provides investment sales, leasing and consulting, marketing and other advisory services.

