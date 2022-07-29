All month long in July, we’ll survey the changing luxury real estate market, talk to top producers and offer advice on how to level up — all leading to the gathering of the year, Inman Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Make plans now to join us there.
All types of luxury agents are spread out across the country — some tech-focused, some cultivating sizable lists of celebrity clientele, and some concentrating their efforts on niche vacation and second-home markets.
Who are the best of the best in luxury in each of the United States? What kind of markets do they operate in? How much are they making? What are their specializations?
Inman scoured the latest RealTrends The Thousand rankings, which were released at the beginning of June, and identified the top-earning luxury real estate agents in each state by sales volume.
Here we present luxury’s most prolific agents from state to state.
Alabama
Agent: Stephanie Robinson
Brokerage: RealtySouth
Market: Mountain Brook, Alabama
Sales volume in 2021: $114.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 109
Specialties: Luxury single-family
Robinson has been a luxury real estate agent with RealtySouth for over 30 years, according to her LinkedIn page. As of late July, she was representing several listings in Mountain Brook and Birmingham, Alabama, ranging in price from the mid-$400,000s to $3.05 million.
Alaska
Agent: Kelly Griebel
Brokerage: Century 21 Realty Solutions
Market: Soldotna, Alaska
Sales volume in 2021: $46 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 134
Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, commercial and land
Griebel was born and raised on the Kenai Peninsula and became a Realtor in 2001, according to her Century 21 bio. In addition to being an active, full-time Realtor who has served on several local real estate-related boards, Griebel is also passionate about dog rescue and was the vice president of Kenai Peninsula Animal Lovers Rescue from 2017 to 2021.
Arizona
Agent: Joan Levinson
Brokerage: Realty One
Market: Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona
Sales volume in 2021: $348 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 57
Specialties: Discreet luxury sales
Levinson’s career as a luxury agent has spanned 30 years and spawned several accolades, including one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Realtors in 2020 and as a speaker on the “SuperStar Panel” at the 2019 Arizona Realtors Convention, her website states. Levinson and her properties have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Newsweek, Fox, ABC, NBC and Architectural Digest.
Arkansas
Agent: Lauren Boozman Northey
Brokerage: Portfolio Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Rogers, Arkansas
Sales volume in 2021: $44.9 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55
Specialties: Luxury single-family
Boozman Northey has been a real estate agent with Sotheby’s for the last 12 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She’s currently representing a number of properties in and around Rogers and Eureka Springs, Arkansas, from the mid-$600,000s to $2.5 million.
California
Agent: Chris Cortazzo
Brokerage: Compass
Market: Malibu, California
Sales volume in 2021: $1.04 billion
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 86
Specialties: Malibu market
Cortazzo has been a fixture in the Malibu real estate market for over 28 years, earning accolades for his sales performance several times when affiliated with Coldwell Banker and now Compass, according to his website bio. When he has free time he enjoys surfing and spending it with family and friends. He is a supporter of several charities including his local Malibu Boys and Girls Club and Point Dume Marine Science School.
Colorado
Agent: Carrie Wells
Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate
Market: Aspen, Colorado
Sales volume in 2021: $369 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 39
Specialties: Second homes
Since 1990 Wells has been practicing real estate — nearly the same length of time she’s been affiliated with Coldwell Banker, which she joined in 1993. Early on in her career, Wells started ranking as the top Coldwell Banker agent in the state of Colorado and over the last eight years, she’s also been ranked in the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents across the country, according to her website. She’s intimately involved in her community, serving on boards for groups like the Aspen Music Festival and School, the Aspen Community Foundation and the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet.
Connecticut
Agent: Ellen Mosher
Brokerage: Houlihan Lawrence
Market: Greenwich, Connecticut
Sales volume in 2021: $252.7 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 59
Specialties: Investment, waterfront, historic properties
Mosher has received multiple awards throughout her career, including the No. 1 agent company-wide for Houlihan Lawrence, her website states. She assists clients in the Old Greenwich, Riverside, Cos Cob and Greenwich communities in her business. She has served on the Brunswick School and Greenwich Public School’s parent and parent-teachers associations and the Old Greenwich Riverside Community Center board.
District of Columbia
Agent: Michael Rankin
Brokerage: TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Washington, D.C.
Sales volume in 2021: $205.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 61
Specialties: Luxury single-family, historic homes
Rankin has been in the industry for over 30 years and in that time has grown his firm at TTR Sotheby’s from 35 agents to 450, according to his bio. His philanthropic efforts are dedicated to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Dumbarton Oaks Park Conservancy, the Rock Creek Park Conservancy, the National Cathedral Schools and the Bishop Walker School. He is also a preservationist and has restored 17 historic properties, largely in the Kalorama and Georgetown neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.
Delaware
Agent: Kimberly Hamer
Brokerage: Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Sales volume in 2021: $55.8 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 66
Specialties: Delaware beach communities
Hamer has consistently been the top individual producer at Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty since 2004 and has received the Delaware Today Five Star Realtor award for the last 11 years, according to her website. When not practicing real estate, Hamer helps her husband Jeff with his restaurant business endeavors, Fins Hospitality Group and Big Oyster Brewery.
Florida
Agent: Christian Angle
Brokerage: Christian Angle Real Estate
Market: Palm Beach, Florida
Sales volume in 2021: $1.18 billion
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 98
Specialties: Luxury single-family and condos in Palm Beach, Palm Beach Island and South Florida
Angle opened his boutique real estate brokerage in Palm Beach in 2006, his website states. He lives with his wife and three children on Palm Beach Island and supports multiple charitable organizations.
Georgia
Agent: Shirley Gary
Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta
Market: Atlanta, Georgia
Sales volume in 2021: $257.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 574
Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction
Gary started her own real estate company About Sales Inc. in 2008 during the market downturn and grew it to a nearly $120 million company by 2013, according to her Engel & Völkers bio. In 2014 About Sales partnered with Engel & Völkers and formed Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta. By 2017 Gary launched her second office with the luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. Today, Gary has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.
Hawaii
Agent: Tracey Stott Kelley
Brokerage: Stott Real Estate, Inc.
Market: Kailua, Hawaii
Sales volume in 2021: $479.2 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 78
Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, rentals
Stott Kelly started working for her parent’s real estate business part-time while she was in high school beginning as a babysitter to clients’ children, according to the Stott Real Estate family story. She earned her real estate license shortly after turning 18 and officially joined the family business as an agent. Today she is the principal broker of the company and is consistently a top agent in the state of Hawaii.
Idaho
Agent: Greg Rowley
Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty
Market: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
Sales volume in 2021: $147.1 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55
Specialties: Luxury lake, river and golf communities
Rowley is a former PGA Tour golfer and a native Idahoan, as well as author of “Golf Naked: The Bare Essentials Revealed,” his Coldwell Banker profile states. He started selling real estate in 2011 and focuses on luxury lake, river and gated golf communities.
Illinois
Agent: Carrie McCormick
Brokerage: @properties/Christie’s International Realty
Market: Chicago, Illinois
Sales volume in 2021: $186.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 212
Specialties: Luxury condos, relocations, new development
McCormick is regularly ranked in the top 1 percent of Chicago real estate sales volume and has been ranked the No. 1 individual agent at @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, her website states. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, McCormick still makes herself available to clients 24/7.
Indiana
Agent: Karl Wehle
Brokerage: Realty Executives Premier
Market: Valparaiso, Indiana
Sales volume in 2021: $77.7 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 302
Specialties: Luxury single-family, first-time buyers, second homes
Wehle has been practicing real estate full-time for 13 years and runs a six-agent team, according to his bio. In his free time he plays and coaches basketball and enjoys playing golf.
Iowa
Agent: Aaron Jones
Brokerage: RE/MAX Lakes Realty
Market: Arnolds Park, Iowa
Sales volume in 2021: $49.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 116
Specialties: Luxury single-family, lake properties
Jones specializes in lake property sales on West Lake Okoboji, East Lake Okoboji, Big Spirit, Lake Minnewashta, Lower Gar Lake and Upper Gar Lake. He started his real estate career in 2012 and comes from a family of builders, according to his RE/MAX Lakes Realty bio. In addition to selling real estate, Jones has codeveloped proprietary real estate management, electronic signature and paperless transaction management solutions that his office regularly uses.
Kansas
Agent: Andrew Bash
Brokerage: Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Mission Woods, Kansas
Sales volume in 2021: $69.4 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 78
Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, new construction
Bash founded his own brokerage in 2014 and affiliated with Sotheby’s in 2019. He is also founder of “Awake Your State,” a nonprofit that emphasizes personal accountability, as well as kindness and anti-bullying in schools throughout the Kansas City metro area, according to his website.
Kentucky
Agent: Cindy Cahill
Brokerage: Realty Executives Select
Market: Taylor Mill, Kentucky
Sales volume in 2021: $54.4 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 200
Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, new construction, land acquisition
Cahill has established several real estate brokerages throughout her career and has consistently been ranked in the top 1 percent of real estate agents for more than 25 years, according to her online resume. She has practiced investing in real estate for decades and is a frequent recipient of awards from Realty Executives Select given to top producers in the company.
Louisiana
Agent: Robbie Ingle
Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari
Market: Lake Charles, Louisiana
Sales volume in 2021: $67.6 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 420
Specialties: New construction, land acquisition
Ingle became a part-time real estate agent in 2004 and was quickly smitten by the business. She has been awarded the Best Realtor in Southwest Louisiana by Lagniappe Magazine’s poll several times over the last few years. In 2018 she partnered with Coldwell Banker to create Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty, her bio states.
Maine
Agent: Heather Shields
Brokerage: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Portland, Maine
Sales volume in 2021: $41.6 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 49
Specialties: Coastal and island properties, land acquisition, investment properties
Shields grew up in North Haven, Maine, an island about 12 miles off of Maine’s mainland, her website states. She’s been practicing real estate for 15 years and is an active supporter of the local Women’s Adventure Club, Maine Women’s Fund and Spurwink Behavioral Services.
Maryland
Agent: Brad Kappel
Brokerage: TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Annapolis, Maryland
Sales volume in 2021: $140 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 67
Specialties: Luxury single-family, waterfront homes
Kappel is a third-generation Annapolitan and has over a decade of real estate sales experience. His bio states that his upbringing in the area has enabled his intimate knowledge of the different communities in the region.
Massachusetts
Agent: Tracy Campion
Brokerage: Campion and Company
Market: Boston, Massachusetts
Sales volume in 2021: $736.9 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 116
Specialties: Luxury single-family, condos, new development
Campion founded Campion and Company in 2007 and has been named one of the 50 most powerful women in Boston by Boston Magazine more than once, according to her website. Before creating her own company, Campion served as senior vice president and manager of R.M. Bradley and Company’s residential real estate division.
Michigan
Agent: Donald Fedrigon
Brokerage: RE/MAX of Elk Rapids
Market: Elk Rapids, Michigan
Sales volume in 2021: $113.7 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 158
Specialties: Luxury single-family, waterfront properties
Fedrigon has lived in Elk Rapids for more than 50 years and has over 40 years of real estate sales experience in Northern Michigan, his website states. He is consistently ranked as one of the top Realtors in his county and state and received several distinctions from RE/MAX.
Minnesota
Agent: Ben Ganje
Brokerage: Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sales volume in 2021: $96.6 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 104
Specialties: Luxury single-family, custom homes, historic homes
Ganje has been a Realtor in the Minneapolis area since the early 2000s. He partnered with Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty in 2012 and has combined his extensive connections with area developers and builders with Sotheby’s marketing, technology and relocation support tools to best serve his clients, his website states.
Mississippi
Agent: Mark Cleary
Brokerage: Cannon Cleary McGraw
Market: Oxford, Mississippi
Sales volume in 2021: $63.5 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 169
Specialties: New construction, condos, country clubs
While still working on completing his Bachelor of Business Administration, Cleary started his real estate sales career by working with Meridian Homes, one of Houston’s largest, privately owned development companies, according to Cleary’s bio. In 2008 he became broker of a RE/MAX franchise and in 2019, co-founded Cannon Cleary McGraw. When he’s not busy practicing real estate, he enjoys skiing, golfing, mountain biking and traveling.
Missouri
Agent: Mary Beth Benes
Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Realty-Gundaker
Market: Chesterfield, Missouri
Sales volume in 2021: $83.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 74
Specialties: Luxury single-family, relocations, new construction
Benes has over 16 years of experience in real estate and over 20 years in marketing and sales. Aside from her real estate career, she’s active in the local community, serving as a volunteer at the Westminster Christian Academy and at Town and Country, Missouri’s Architectural Review Board, her website states.
Montana
Agent: Dawn Maddux
Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Missoula
Market: Missoula, Montana
Sales volume in 2021: $168.6 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 108
Specialties: Residential luxury mountain, lake and ranch properties
Maddux started her real estate career at Windermere Real Estate, then opened her own brokerage Maddux Real Estate Group in 2013, according to her Engel & Völkers bio. The following year she sold the company to Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty and then purchased her own Engel & Völkers franchise in 2017. She is consistently a top producer in Montana and across the Engel & Völkers Americas network. During the summer, Maddux, her husband and three kids enjoy spending time at their lake house in Flathead.
Nebraska
Agent: Vladimir Oulianov
Brokerage: Woods Bros Realty
Market: Lincoln, Nebraska
Sales volume in 2021: $61.2 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 234
Specialties: New construction, energy-efficient homes
Oulianov started his own real estate business in Lincoln in 2002. A native of Russia, he is fluent in Russian and French, in addition to English, his LinkedIn profile states. Over the years, he’s created a robust network of homebuilder contacts within Lincoln who have decades of experience in the construction industry.
Nevada
Agent: Jean Merkelbach
Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe
Market: Zephyr Cove, Nevada
Sales volume in 2021: $476.6 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 123
Specialties: Luxury single-family in and around Lake Tahoe
Merkelbach has over 40 years of experience in real estate and has been affiliated with Engel & Völkers for the last seven years. She’s extremely active in her community, supporting the Wounded Warrior Project, the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Nevada, as well as serving on the board of directors of the Reno Tahoe International Film Festival, her bio states.
New Hampshire
Agent: Pamela Perkins
Brokerage: Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: New London, New Hampshire
Sales volume in 2021: $84.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55
Specialties: Luxury single-family, lake properties, land development
Perkins and her sister Stephanie are the third generation to own and operate Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. Both born and raised in New London, the sisters have gained a wealth of market knowledge over the years, their website states. Pamela has earned the accolade of top broker in the state of New Hampshire for at least five of the last 10 years.
New Jersey
Agent: Mario Shawn Venancio
Brokerage: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach
Market: Monmouth County, New Jersey
Sales volume in 2021: $262.9 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 156
Specialties: Luxury single-family, first-time buyers, waterfront
Venancio has been in the real estate industry for over three decades. He has consistently been named one of the top (and often, the top) real estate agents in New Jersey by Real Trends and in recent years also earned the No. 5 agent across the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices U.S. network, according to his website. He is a lifelong resident of Monmouth County and a graduate of the University of Delaware.
New Mexico
Agent: Dominic Serna
Brokerage: Keller Williams Albuquerque
Market: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Sales volume in 2021: $67.4 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 100
Specialties: Luxury single-family
Serna has been in the real estate industry since 2008, just a few years after graduating from The University of New Mexico. He has been affiliated with Keller Williams since 2013. But, his interest in homes doesn’t end with the real estate transaction — he also has substantial experience in interior design and studied art history while at university, according to his LinkedIn profile.
New York
Agent: Deborah Kern
Brokerage: The Corcoran Group
Market: New York, New York
Sales volume in 2021: $829.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 31
Specialties: Luxury condos and co-ops
Kern has been with The Corcoran Group since 2006, serving a selective set of high-net-worth clients to discreetly fulfill their real estate needs. Before becoming a real estate agent, Kern worked in the art and entertainment industries, her bio notes. Her global background (she is British) as well as her taste for art, architecture and interior design all help her serve clients on multiple levels.
North Carolina
Agent: Jody Lovell
Brokerage: Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Highlands, North Carolina
Sales volume in 2021: $104.1 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 52
Specialties: Highlands luxury single-family
Prior to becoming one of the top-earning real estate agents in the state of North Carolina, Lovell was a lawyer with King and Spalding in Atlanta, Georgia, her bio states. In addition to working with Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty, Lovell is also affiliated with Sotheby’s franchises in Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina, two important feeder markets for the Highlands/Cashiers Plateau region. Lovell is a graduate of King’s College in London and was a member of the first class of U.S. attorneys to qualify as English Solicitors.
North Dakota
Agent: David Noah
Brokerage: RE/MAX Legacy Realty
Market: Fargo, North Dakota
Sales volume in 2021: $29.2 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 57
Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction, luxury condos
Noah is a lifelong resident of Fargo, North Dakota and has been practicing real estate for over 30 years. Noah has consistently received awards from RE/MAX over the years for his sales volume figures, according to his website.
Ohio
Agent: Adam Kaufman
Brokerage: Howard Hanna Real Estate
Market: Pepper Pike, Ohio
Sales volume in 2021: $141.9 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 202
Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction, waterfront properties, historic homes
Kaufman has spent his over 30 years of real estate experience becoming an expert in Cleveland’s suburban real estate markets. He’s consistently been one of the top Realtors in the state for the past 20 years and has received awards from organizations like Realty Alliance, Ohio Association of Realtors, Cleveland Area Board of Realtors and National Association of Home Builders, according to his website. When not practicing real estate Kaufman serves on the boards of the Jewish Community Federation’s Young Leadership, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Jewish Community Federation’s Board of Trustees.
Oklahoma
Agent: Kathleen Forrest
Brokerage: Metro Brokers of Oklahoma
Market: Edmond, Oklahoma
Sales volume in 2021: $75.8 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 306
Specialties: Luxury single-family, military and non-military relocations, new construction
Forrest has been a real estate agent for over 14 years and during that time has become one of the top agents in her state of Oklahoma. For over 10 years in a row she’s been named the top agent at Metro Brokers and in 2021 she was named the No. 7 agent in the country by The Wall Street Journal, according to her website.
Oregon
Agent: Terry Sprague
Brokerage: Luxe | Forbes Global Properties
Market: Lake Oswego, Oregon
Sales volume in 2021: $154.1 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 52
Specialties: Luxury relocations, sports real estate
Sprague has been a real estate agent in Oregon for over 15 years. Throughout his career, Sprague has been affiliated with Windermere Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty and Christie’s International Real Estate. He frequently works with executives and athletes new to the area and is the exclusive Oregon agent for SportStar Relocation, his bio states.
Pennsylvania
Agent: Anne Lusk
Brokerage: Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Sales volume in 2021: $120.5 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 184
Specialties: Luxury single-family sales and rentals
Lusk grew up in Lancaster County and attended school at Penn State University, according to her website. Before becoming a real estate agent, she briefly worked in telecommunications. She’s been in the real estate industry for over 25 years and has run her own Sotheby’s office for nearly eight years.
Rhode Island
Agent: Lori Joyal
Brokerage: Compass
Market: Watch Hill, Rhode Island
Sales volume in 2021: $121.2 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 74
Specialties: Waterfront properties
Joyal has been a real estate professional in Rhode Island and Connecticut for over 17 years. Prior to that, she had a 15-year career in human resources. Last year marked the third consecutive year in which Joyal was ranked the top individual agent in Rhode Island by sales volume, according to her Compass profile.
South Carolina
Agent: Robertson Allen
Brokerage: Cassina Real Estate Group
Market: Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Sales volume in 2021: $138.4 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55
Specialties: Waterfront and beach properties, luxury condos
Allen is a Charleston native and has been in the real estate industry since 2002, according to his bio. In 2006, he formed The Cassina Group with Jimmy Dye, Allen’s co-broker-in-charge. Outside of work he enjoys boating, fishing and spending time on the water with his family.
South Dakota
Agent: David Shelton
Brokerage: Century 21 Advantage
Market: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Sales volume in 2021: $24.8 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 69
Specialties: Luxury single-family, farm and ranch, commercial
Shelton has been active in the Sioux Falls real estate industry in one form or another for more than three decades, getting a taste of real estate financing, development and now life as a sales agent. He’s been affiliated with Century 21 Advantage since the beginning of 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Tennessee
Agent: Susan Gregory
Brokerage: Parks Real Estate
Market: Franklin, Tennessee
Sales volume in 2021: $110.9 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 110
Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction
Gregory started her real estate career representing several builders and transitioned to general sales (while continuing to work with custom builders) around 2000, her bio states. Throughout her over 20-year career Gregory has been a member of several professional associations and has served as president of the Sales and Marketing Council at the Home Builder’s Association of Middle Tennessee.
Texas
Agent: Alex Perry
Brokerage: Allie Beth Allman & Associates
Market: Dallas, Texas
Sales volume in 2021: $375 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 107
Specialties: Luxury single-family, pre-sales and private sales
Perry has been one of Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ top-earning agents for the last decade, according to his bio. When working with any client, his goal is to find them the perfect home before it even officially hits the market. In his free time, Perry enjoys playing golf and occasionally tennis with his three-time Wimbledon champion grandfather Fred Perry.
Utah
Agent: Paul Benson
Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Park City
Market: Park City, Utah
Sales volume in 2021: $269 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 88
Specialties: Luxury mountain sales, lake sales, vacation markets, second homes
Benson, co-founder of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group, has routinely been ranked one of the top agents in Utah over the last 10 years, his bio states. He operates 38 different offices in Utah, California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Idaho. Benson has also been named the No. 1 Engel & Völkers agent worldwide multiple times. He lives in Park City with his wife and four kids.
Vermont
Agent: Pall Spera
Brokerage: Pall Spera Company, Realtors
Market: Stowe, Vermont
Sales volume in 2021: $61.8 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 28
Specialties: Luxury single-family, commercial, relocations, second homes
Spera grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and ended up in Stowe, Vermont because he fell in love with the skiing there, his website profile explains. After finishing school Spera moved to Stowe and opened his first real estate office in an 1832 farmhouse. In addition to the leadership he’s served in his own company, Spera has also served as the president of the Vermont Association of Realtors and as regional vice president of the National Association of Realtors.
Virginia
Agent: Heather Corey
Brokerage: TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Market: Alexandria, Virginia
Sales volume in 2021: $130 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 26
Specialties: Luxury new homes, condos, historic homes
Corey has been a real estate professional for 40 years and started getting to know the ins and outs of her market when, as a young woman, she held a job as a docent in Old Town Alexandria, her bio states. Corey has an avid interest in architecture and restored her own historic townhouse in Old Town Alexandria. In addition to her primary work as a real estate agent, Corey is also a meditation teacher.
Washington
Agent: Charlie Du
Brokerage: Compass
Market: Kirkland, Washington
Sales volume in 2021: $103.2 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 77
Specialties: Luxury single-family, condos, investment properties, relocations, rentals
Du has been a real estate agent in the greater Seattle market for the last 15 years, according to his website. Du is particularly skilled in working with luxury single-family homes, condos and investment properties and is well-versed in working with clients at the local, national and international levels.
West Virginia
Agent: Matthew Ridgeway
Brokerage: RE/MAX Real Estate Group
Market: Charles Town, West Virginia
Sales volume in 2021: $34.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 141
Specialties: Luxury single-family, new homes, investment properties, relocations, rentals
Ridgeway has been a practicing Realtor for over 30 years and opened the first-ever RE/MAX office in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, according to his website. Ridgeway has routinely been ranked the No. 1 RE/MAX agent in West Virginia since 1995.
Wisconsin
Agent: David Curry
Brokerage: Geneva Lakefront Realty
Market: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Sales volume in 2021: $138.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 36
Specialties: Luxury lakefront and lake access properties
About 10 years into his career, Curry decided to solely focus his real estate business on lakefront and lake access primary and vacation homes in the market of Geneva Lake, his website states. Over the last several years he’s regularly been the top agent in Walworth County. He also writes a Lake Geneva real estate blog and a print newsletter called “Summer Homes for City People.”
Wyoming
Agent: Latham Jenkins
Brokerage: Live Water Properties
Market: Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Sales volume in 2021: $105.3 million
Number of transaction sides in 2021: 21
Specialties: Luxury mountain, ranch and land sales
Jenkins has been a resident of Jackson Hole for more than 25 years. He’s been a real estate agent with Live Water Properties for nearly 9 years and prior to that, founded his own digital media company Circ Design which he still runs today, according to his LinkedIn profile. Jenkins publishes Jackson Hole’s visitor guide, the Jackson Hole Traveler and Homestead Magazine, all of which have helped him to become intimately connected to the Jackson Hole community, his website states.
