Inman scoured the latest RealTrends The Thousand rankings and identified the top-earning luxury real estate agents in each state by sales volume. Here are the top earners in 2022.

All month long in July, we’ll survey the changing luxury real estate market, talk to top producers and offer advice on how to level up — all leading to the gathering of the year, Inman Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Make plans now to join us there.

All types of luxury agents are spread out across the country — some tech-focused, some cultivating sizable lists of celebrity clientele, and some concentrating their efforts on niche vacation and second-home markets.

Who are the best of the best in luxury in each of the United States? What kind of markets do they operate in? How much are they making? What are their specializations?

Inman scoured the latest RealTrends The Thousand rankings, which were released at the beginning of June, and identified the top-earning luxury real estate agents in each state by sales volume.

Here we present luxury’s most prolific agents from state to state.

Alabama

Agent: Stephanie Robinson

Brokerage: RealtySouth

Market: Mountain Brook, Alabama

Sales volume in 2021: $114.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 109

Specialties: Luxury single-family

Robinson has been a luxury real estate agent with RealtySouth for over 30 years, according to her LinkedIn page. As of late July, she was representing several listings in Mountain Brook and Birmingham, Alabama, ranging in price from the mid-$400,000s to $3.05 million.

Alaska

Agent: Kelly Griebel

Brokerage: Century 21 Realty Solutions

Market: Soldotna, Alaska

Sales volume in 2021: $46 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 134

Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, commercial and land

Griebel was born and raised on the Kenai Peninsula and became a Realtor in 2001, according to her Century 21 bio. In addition to being an active, full-time Realtor who has served on several local real estate-related boards, Griebel is also passionate about dog rescue and was the vice president of Kenai Peninsula Animal Lovers Rescue from 2017 to 2021.

Arizona

Agent: Joan Levinson

Brokerage: Realty One

Market: Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona

Sales volume in 2021: $348 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 57

Specialties: Discreet luxury sales

Levinson’s career as a luxury agent has spanned 30 years and spawned several accolades, including one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Realtors in 2020 and as a speaker on the “SuperStar Panel” at the 2019 Arizona Realtors Convention, her website states. Levinson and her properties have appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Newsweek, Fox, ABC, NBC and Architectural Digest.

Arkansas

Agent: Lauren Boozman Northey

Brokerage: Portfolio Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Rogers, Arkansas

Sales volume in 2021: $44.9 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55

Specialties: Luxury single-family

Boozman Northey has been a real estate agent with Sotheby’s for the last 12 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She’s currently representing a number of properties in and around Rogers and Eureka Springs, Arkansas, from the mid-$600,000s to $2.5 million.

California

Agent: Chris Cortazzo

Brokerage: Compass

Market: Malibu, California

Sales volume in 2021: $1.04 billion

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 86

Specialties: Malibu market

Cortazzo has been a fixture in the Malibu real estate market for over 28 years, earning accolades for his sales performance several times when affiliated with Coldwell Banker and now Compass, according to his website bio. When he has free time he enjoys surfing and spending it with family and friends. He is a supporter of several charities including his local Malibu Boys and Girls Club and Point Dume Marine Science School.

Colorado

Agent: Carrie Wells

Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

Market: Aspen, Colorado

Sales volume in 2021: $369 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 39

Specialties: Second homes

Since 1990 Wells has been practicing real estate — nearly the same length of time she’s been affiliated with Coldwell Banker, which she joined in 1993. Early on in her career, Wells started ranking as the top Coldwell Banker agent in the state of Colorado and over the last eight years, she’s also been ranked in the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents across the country, according to her website. She’s intimately involved in her community, serving on boards for groups like the Aspen Music Festival and School, the Aspen Community Foundation and the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet.

Connecticut

Agent: Ellen Mosher

Brokerage: Houlihan Lawrence

Market: Greenwich, Connecticut

Sales volume in 2021: $252.7 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 59

Specialties: Investment, waterfront, historic properties

Mosher has received multiple awards throughout her career, including the No. 1 agent company-wide for Houlihan Lawrence, her website states. She assists clients in the Old Greenwich, Riverside, Cos Cob and Greenwich communities in her business. She has served on the Brunswick School and Greenwich Public School’s parent and parent-teachers associations and the Old Greenwich Riverside Community Center board.

District of Columbia

Agent: Michael Rankin

Brokerage: TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Washington, D.C.

Sales volume in 2021: $205.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 61

Specialties: Luxury single-family, historic homes

Rankin has been in the industry for over 30 years and in that time has grown his firm at TTR Sotheby’s from 35 agents to 450, according to his bio. His philanthropic efforts are dedicated to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Dumbarton Oaks Park Conservancy, the Rock Creek Park Conservancy, the National Cathedral Schools and the Bishop Walker School. He is also a preservationist and has restored 17 historic properties, largely in the Kalorama and Georgetown neighborhoods in Washington, D.C.

Delaware

Agent: Kimberly Hamer

Brokerage: Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Sales volume in 2021: $55.8 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 66

Specialties: Delaware beach communities

Hamer has consistently been the top individual producer at Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty since 2004 and has received the Delaware Today Five Star Realtor award for the last 11 years, according to her website. When not practicing real estate, Hamer helps her husband Jeff with his restaurant business endeavors, Fins Hospitality Group and Big Oyster Brewery.

Florida

Agent: Christian Angle

Brokerage: Christian Angle Real Estate

Market: Palm Beach, Florida

Sales volume in 2021: $1.18 billion

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 98

Specialties: Luxury single-family and condos in Palm Beach, Palm Beach Island and South Florida

Angle opened his boutique real estate brokerage in Palm Beach in 2006, his website states. He lives with his wife and three children on Palm Beach Island and supports multiple charitable organizations.

Georgia

Agent: Shirley Gary

Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta

Market: Atlanta, Georgia

Sales volume in 2021: $257.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 574

Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction

Gary started her own real estate company About Sales Inc. in 2008 during the market downturn and grew it to a nearly $120 million company by 2013, according to her Engel & Völkers bio. In 2014 About Sales partnered with Engel & Völkers and formed Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta. By 2017 Gary launched her second office with the luxury brokerage Engel & Völkers Atlanta North Fulton. Today, Gary has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Hawaii

Agent: Tracey Stott Kelley

Brokerage: Stott Real Estate, Inc.

Market: Kailua, Hawaii

Sales volume in 2021: $479.2 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 78

Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, rentals

Stott Kelly started working for her parent’s real estate business part-time while she was in high school beginning as a babysitter to clients’ children, according to the Stott Real Estate family story. She earned her real estate license shortly after turning 18 and officially joined the family business as an agent. Today she is the principal broker of the company and is consistently a top agent in the state of Hawaii.

Idaho

Agent: Greg Rowley

Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Market: Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Sales volume in 2021: $147.1 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55

Specialties: Luxury lake, river and golf communities

Rowley is a former PGA Tour golfer and a native Idahoan, as well as author of “Golf Naked: The Bare Essentials Revealed,” his Coldwell Banker profile states. He started selling real estate in 2011 and focuses on luxury lake, river and gated golf communities.

Illinois

Agent: Carrie McCormick

Brokerage: @properties/Christie’s International Realty

Market: Chicago, Illinois

Sales volume in 2021: $186.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 212

Specialties: Luxury condos, relocations, new development

McCormick is regularly ranked in the top 1 percent of Chicago real estate sales volume and has been ranked the No. 1 individual agent at @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, her website states. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, McCormick still makes herself available to clients 24/7.

Indiana

Agent: Karl Wehle

Brokerage: Realty Executives Premier

Market: Valparaiso, Indiana

Sales volume in 2021: $77.7 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 302

Specialties: Luxury single-family, first-time buyers, second homes

Wehle has been practicing real estate full-time for 13 years and runs a six-agent team, according to his bio. In his free time he plays and coaches basketball and enjoys playing golf.

Iowa

Agent: Aaron Jones

Brokerage: RE/MAX Lakes Realty

Market: Arnolds Park, Iowa

Sales volume in 2021: $49.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 116

Specialties: Luxury single-family, lake properties

Jones specializes in lake property sales on West Lake Okoboji, East Lake Okoboji, Big Spirit, Lake Minnewashta, Lower Gar Lake and Upper Gar Lake. He started his real estate career in 2012 and comes from a family of builders, according to his RE/MAX Lakes Realty bio. In addition to selling real estate, Jones has codeveloped proprietary real estate management, electronic signature and paperless transaction management solutions that his office regularly uses.

Kansas

Agent: Andrew Bash

Brokerage: Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Mission Woods, Kansas

Sales volume in 2021: $69.4 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 78

Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, new construction

Bash founded his own brokerage in 2014 and affiliated with Sotheby’s in 2019. He is also founder of “Awake Your State,” a nonprofit that emphasizes personal accountability, as well as kindness and anti-bullying in schools throughout the Kansas City metro area, according to his website.

Kentucky

Agent: Cindy Cahill

Brokerage: Realty Executives Select

Market: Taylor Mill, Kentucky

Sales volume in 2021: $54.4 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 200

Specialties: Luxury single-family, investment properties, new construction, land acquisition

Cahill has established several real estate brokerages throughout her career and has consistently been ranked in the top 1 percent of real estate agents for more than 25 years, according to her online resume. She has practiced investing in real estate for decades and is a frequent recipient of awards from Realty Executives Select given to top producers in the company.

Louisiana

Agent: Robbie Ingle

Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari

Market: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sales volume in 2021: $67.6 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 420

Specialties: New construction, land acquisition

Ingle became a part-time real estate agent in 2004 and was quickly smitten by the business. She has been awarded the Best Realtor in Southwest Louisiana by Lagniappe Magazine’s poll several times over the last few years. In 2018 she partnered with Coldwell Banker to create Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty, her bio states.

Maine

Agent: Heather Shields

Brokerage: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Portland, Maine

Sales volume in 2021: $41.6 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 49

Specialties: Coastal and island properties, land acquisition, investment properties

Shields grew up in North Haven, Maine, an island about 12 miles off of Maine’s mainland, her website states. She’s been practicing real estate for 15 years and is an active supporter of the local Women’s Adventure Club, Maine Women’s Fund and Spurwink Behavioral Services.

Maryland

Agent: Brad Kappel

Brokerage: TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Annapolis, Maryland

Sales volume in 2021: $140 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 67

Specialties: Luxury single-family, waterfront homes

Kappel is a third-generation Annapolitan and has over a decade of real estate sales experience. His bio states that his upbringing in the area has enabled his intimate knowledge of the different communities in the region.

Massachusetts

Agent: Tracy Campion

Brokerage: Campion and Company

Market: Boston, Massachusetts

Sales volume in 2021: $736.9 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 116

Specialties: Luxury single-family, condos, new development

Campion founded Campion and Company in 2007 and has been named one of the 50 most powerful women in Boston by Boston Magazine more than once, according to her website. Before creating her own company, Campion served as senior vice president and manager of R.M. Bradley and Company’s residential real estate division.

Michigan

Agent: Donald Fedrigon

Brokerage: RE/MAX of Elk Rapids

Market: Elk Rapids, Michigan

Sales volume in 2021: $113.7 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 158

Specialties: Luxury single-family, waterfront properties

Fedrigon has lived in Elk Rapids for more than 50 years and has over 40 years of real estate sales experience in Northern Michigan, his website states. He is consistently ranked as one of the top Realtors in his county and state and received several distinctions from RE/MAX.

Minnesota

Agent: Ben Ganje

Brokerage: Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sales volume in 2021: $96.6 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 104

Specialties: Luxury single-family, custom homes, historic homes

Ganje has been a Realtor in the Minneapolis area since the early 2000s. He partnered with Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty in 2012 and has combined his extensive connections with area developers and builders with Sotheby’s marketing, technology and relocation support tools to best serve his clients, his website states.

Mississippi

Agent: Mark Cleary

Brokerage: Cannon Cleary McGraw

Market: Oxford, Mississippi

Sales volume in 2021: $63.5 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 169

Specialties: New construction, condos, country clubs

While still working on completing his Bachelor of Business Administration, Cleary started his real estate sales career by working with Meridian Homes, one of Houston’s largest, privately owned development companies, according to Cleary’s bio. In 2008 he became broker of a RE/MAX franchise and in 2019, co-founded Cannon Cleary McGraw. When he’s not busy practicing real estate, he enjoys skiing, golfing, mountain biking and traveling.

Missouri

Agent: Mary Beth Benes

Brokerage: Coldwell Banker Realty-Gundaker

Market: Chesterfield, Missouri

Sales volume in 2021: $83.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 74

Specialties: Luxury single-family, relocations, new construction

Benes has over 16 years of experience in real estate and over 20 years in marketing and sales. Aside from her real estate career, she’s active in the local community, serving as a volunteer at the Westminster Christian Academy and at Town and Country, Missouri’s Architectural Review Board, her website states.

Montana

Agent: Dawn Maddux

Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Missoula

Market: Missoula, Montana

Sales volume in 2021: $168.6 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 108

Specialties: Residential luxury mountain, lake and ranch properties

Maddux started her real estate career at Windermere Real Estate, then opened her own brokerage Maddux Real Estate Group in 2013, according to her Engel & Völkers bio. The following year she sold the company to Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty and then purchased her own Engel & Völkers franchise in 2017. She is consistently a top producer in Montana and across the Engel & Völkers Americas network. During the summer, Maddux, her husband and three kids enjoy spending time at their lake house in Flathead.

Nebraska

Agent: Vladimir Oulianov

Brokerage: Woods Bros Realty

Market: Lincoln, Nebraska

Sales volume in 2021: $61.2 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 234

Specialties: New construction, energy-efficient homes

Oulianov started his own real estate business in Lincoln in 2002. A native of Russia, he is fluent in Russian and French, in addition to English, his LinkedIn profile states. Over the years, he’s created a robust network of homebuilder contacts within Lincoln who have decades of experience in the construction industry.

Nevada

Agent: Jean Merkelbach

Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Lake Tahoe

Market: Zephyr Cove, Nevada

Sales volume in 2021: $476.6 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 123

Specialties: Luxury single-family in and around Lake Tahoe

Merkelbach has over 40 years of experience in real estate and has been affiliated with Engel & Völkers for the last seven years. She’s extremely active in her community, supporting the Wounded Warrior Project, the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northern Nevada, as well as serving on the board of directors of the Reno Tahoe International Film Festival, her bio states.

New Hampshire

Agent: Pamela Perkins

Brokerage: Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: New London, New Hampshire

Sales volume in 2021: $84.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55

Specialties: Luxury single-family, lake properties, land development

Perkins and her sister Stephanie are the third generation to own and operate Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. Both born and raised in New London, the sisters have gained a wealth of market knowledge over the years, their website states. Pamela has earned the accolade of top broker in the state of New Hampshire for at least five of the last 10 years.

New Jersey

Agent: Mario Shawn Venancio

Brokerage: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

Market: Monmouth County, New Jersey

Sales volume in 2021: $262.9 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 156

Specialties: Luxury single-family, first-time buyers, waterfront

Venancio has been in the real estate industry for over three decades. He has consistently been named one of the top (and often, the top) real estate agents in New Jersey by Real Trends and in recent years also earned the No. 5 agent across the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices U.S. network, according to his website. He is a lifelong resident of Monmouth County and a graduate of the University of Delaware.

New Mexico

Agent: Dominic Serna

Brokerage: Keller Williams Albuquerque

Market: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Sales volume in 2021: $67.4 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 100

Specialties: Luxury single-family

Serna has been in the real estate industry since 2008, just a few years after graduating from The University of New Mexico. He has been affiliated with Keller Williams since 2013. But, his interest in homes doesn’t end with the real estate transaction — he also has substantial experience in interior design and studied art history while at university, according to his LinkedIn profile.

New York

Agent: Deborah Kern

Brokerage: The Corcoran Group

Market: New York, New York

Sales volume in 2021: $829.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 31

Specialties: Luxury condos and co-ops

Kern has been with The Corcoran Group since 2006, serving a selective set of high-net-worth clients to discreetly fulfill their real estate needs. Before becoming a real estate agent, Kern worked in the art and entertainment industries, her bio notes. Her global background (she is British) as well as her taste for art, architecture and interior design all help her serve clients on multiple levels.

North Carolina

Agent: Jody Lovell

Brokerage: Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Highlands, North Carolina

Sales volume in 2021: $104.1 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 52

Specialties: Highlands luxury single-family

Prior to becoming one of the top-earning real estate agents in the state of North Carolina, Lovell was a lawyer with King and Spalding in Atlanta, Georgia, her bio states. In addition to working with Highlands Sotheby’s International Realty, Lovell is also affiliated with Sotheby’s franchises in Atlanta and Greenville, South Carolina, two important feeder markets for the Highlands/Cashiers Plateau region. Lovell is a graduate of King’s College in London and was a member of the first class of U.S. attorneys to qualify as English Solicitors.

North Dakota

Agent: David Noah

Brokerage: RE/MAX Legacy Realty

Market: Fargo, North Dakota

Sales volume in 2021: $29.2 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 57

Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction, luxury condos

Noah is a lifelong resident of Fargo, North Dakota and has been practicing real estate for over 30 years. Noah has consistently received awards from RE/MAX over the years for his sales volume figures, according to his website.

Ohio

Agent: Adam Kaufman

Brokerage: Howard Hanna Real Estate

Market: Pepper Pike, Ohio

Sales volume in 2021: $141.9 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 202

Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction, waterfront properties, historic homes

Kaufman has spent his over 30 years of real estate experience becoming an expert in Cleveland’s suburban real estate markets. He’s consistently been one of the top Realtors in the state for the past 20 years and has received awards from organizations like Realty Alliance, Ohio Association of Realtors, Cleveland Area Board of Realtors and National Association of Home Builders, according to his website. When not practicing real estate Kaufman serves on the boards of the Jewish Community Federation’s Young Leadership, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Jewish Community Federation’s Board of Trustees.

Oklahoma

Agent: Kathleen Forrest

Brokerage: Metro Brokers of Oklahoma

Market: Edmond, Oklahoma

Sales volume in 2021: $75.8 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 306

Specialties: Luxury single-family, military and non-military relocations, new construction

Forrest has been a real estate agent for over 14 years and during that time has become one of the top agents in her state of Oklahoma. For over 10 years in a row she’s been named the top agent at Metro Brokers and in 2021 she was named the No. 7 agent in the country by The Wall Street Journal, according to her website.

Oregon

Agent: Terry Sprague

Brokerage: Luxe | Forbes Global Properties

Market: Lake Oswego, Oregon

Sales volume in 2021: $154.1 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 52

Specialties: Luxury relocations, sports real estate

Sprague has been a real estate agent in Oregon for over 15 years. Throughout his career, Sprague has been affiliated with Windermere Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty and Christie’s International Real Estate. He frequently works with executives and athletes new to the area and is the exclusive Oregon agent for SportStar Relocation, his bio states.

Pennsylvania

Agent: Anne Lusk

Brokerage: Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Sales volume in 2021: $120.5 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 184

Specialties: Luxury single-family sales and rentals

Lusk grew up in Lancaster County and attended school at Penn State University, according to her website. Before becoming a real estate agent, she briefly worked in telecommunications. She’s been in the real estate industry for over 25 years and has run her own Sotheby’s office for nearly eight years.

Rhode Island

Agent: Lori Joyal

Brokerage: Compass

Market: Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Sales volume in 2021: $121.2 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 74

Specialties: Waterfront properties

Joyal has been a real estate professional in Rhode Island and Connecticut for over 17 years. Prior to that, she had a 15-year career in human resources. Last year marked the third consecutive year in which Joyal was ranked the top individual agent in Rhode Island by sales volume, according to her Compass profile.

South Carolina

Agent: Robertson Allen

Brokerage: Cassina Real Estate Group

Market: Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Sales volume in 2021: $138.4 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 55

Specialties: Waterfront and beach properties, luxury condos

Allen is a Charleston native and has been in the real estate industry since 2002, according to his bio. In 2006, he formed The Cassina Group with Jimmy Dye, Allen’s co-broker-in-charge. Outside of work he enjoys boating, fishing and spending time on the water with his family.

South Dakota

Agent: David Shelton

Brokerage: Century 21 Advantage

Market: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sales volume in 2021: $24.8 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 69

Specialties: Luxury single-family, farm and ranch, commercial

Shelton has been active in the Sioux Falls real estate industry in one form or another for more than three decades, getting a taste of real estate financing, development and now life as a sales agent. He’s been affiliated with Century 21 Advantage since the beginning of 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tennessee

Agent: Susan Gregory

Brokerage: Parks Real Estate

Market: Franklin, Tennessee

Sales volume in 2021: $110.9 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 110

Specialties: Luxury single-family, new construction

Gregory started her real estate career representing several builders and transitioned to general sales (while continuing to work with custom builders) around 2000, her bio states. Throughout her over 20-year career Gregory has been a member of several professional associations and has served as president of the Sales and Marketing Council at the Home Builder’s Association of Middle Tennessee.

Texas

Agent: Alex Perry

Brokerage: Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Market: Dallas, Texas

Sales volume in 2021: $375 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 107

Specialties: Luxury single-family, pre-sales and private sales

Perry has been one of Allie Beth Allman & Associates’ top-earning agents for the last decade, according to his bio. When working with any client, his goal is to find them the perfect home before it even officially hits the market. In his free time, Perry enjoys playing golf and occasionally tennis with his three-time Wimbledon champion grandfather Fred Perry.

Utah

Agent: Paul Benson

Brokerage: Engel & Völkers Park City

Market: Park City, Utah

Sales volume in 2021: $269 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 88

Specialties: Luxury mountain sales, lake sales, vacation markets, second homes

Benson, co-founder of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group, has routinely been ranked one of the top agents in Utah over the last 10 years, his bio states. He operates 38 different offices in Utah, California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Idaho. Benson has also been named the No. 1 Engel & Völkers agent worldwide multiple times. He lives in Park City with his wife and four kids.

Vermont

Agent: Pall Spera

Brokerage: Pall Spera Company, Realtors

Market: Stowe, Vermont

Sales volume in 2021: $61.8 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 28

Specialties: Luxury single-family, commercial, relocations, second homes

Spera grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and ended up in Stowe, Vermont because he fell in love with the skiing there, his website profile explains. After finishing school Spera moved to Stowe and opened his first real estate office in an 1832 farmhouse. In addition to the leadership he’s served in his own company, Spera has also served as the president of the Vermont Association of Realtors and as regional vice president of the National Association of Realtors.

Virginia

Agent: Heather Corey

Brokerage: TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Market: Alexandria, Virginia

Sales volume in 2021: $130 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 26

Specialties: Luxury new homes, condos, historic homes

Corey has been a real estate professional for 40 years and started getting to know the ins and outs of her market when, as a young woman, she held a job as a docent in Old Town Alexandria, her bio states. Corey has an avid interest in architecture and restored her own historic townhouse in Old Town Alexandria. In addition to her primary work as a real estate agent, Corey is also a meditation teacher.

Washington

Agent: Charlie Du

Brokerage: Compass

Market: Kirkland, Washington

Sales volume in 2021: $103.2 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 77

Specialties: Luxury single-family, condos, investment properties, relocations, rentals

Du has been a real estate agent in the greater Seattle market for the last 15 years, according to his website. Du is particularly skilled in working with luxury single-family homes, condos and investment properties and is well-versed in working with clients at the local, national and international levels.

West Virginia

Agent: Matthew Ridgeway

Brokerage: RE/MAX Real Estate Group

Market: Charles Town, West Virginia

Sales volume in 2021: $34.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 141

Specialties: Luxury single-family, new homes, investment properties, relocations, rentals

Ridgeway has been a practicing Realtor for over 30 years and opened the first-ever RE/MAX office in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, according to his website. Ridgeway has routinely been ranked the No. 1 RE/MAX agent in West Virginia since 1995.

Wisconsin

Agent: David Curry

Brokerage: Geneva Lakefront Realty

Market: Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

Sales volume in 2021: $138.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 36

Specialties: Luxury lakefront and lake access properties

About 10 years into his career, Curry decided to solely focus his real estate business on lakefront and lake access primary and vacation homes in the market of Geneva Lake, his website states. Over the last several years he’s regularly been the top agent in Walworth County. He also writes a Lake Geneva real estate blog and a print newsletter called “Summer Homes for City People.”

Wyoming

Agent: Latham Jenkins

Brokerage: Live Water Properties

Market: Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Sales volume in 2021: $105.3 million

Number of transaction sides in 2021: 21

Specialties: Luxury mountain, ranch and land sales

Jenkins has been a resident of Jackson Hole for more than 25 years. He’s been a real estate agent with Live Water Properties for nearly 9 years and prior to that, founded his own digital media company Circ Design which he still runs today, according to his LinkedIn profile. Jenkins publishes Jackson Hole’s visitor guide, the Jackson Hole Traveler and Homestead Magazine, all of which have helped him to become intimately connected to the Jackson Hole community, his website states.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly roundup of all the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson