Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Compass ditches stock, financial incentives in recruiting

Compass has grown rapidly by offering agents shares in the company and in some cases cash. But the company has now cut those perks as the market slows.

2. 22 ways to show your clients appreciation

Showing your clients that you care does not have to be time-consuming, but it does need to be personal. Check out these impactful suggestions to raise the bar on your clients’ gifts and to let them know they are a top priority.

3. Breaking down the Zillow-Opendoor partnership: An ex-Zillow guy’s take

It’s the matchup of two erstwhile rivals and bitter foes to many in the real estate industry. Zillow veteran Jay Thompson offers insights into the partnership that has tongues wagging and agents shaking their heads.

4. Incentives slashed, downlines dropped. Time to sell real estate

As Compass pulls back on sign-on sweeteners and downlines ain’t what they used to be, some newer agents are having to learn how to build a business from the ground up — all over again.

5. 5 overlooked home markets poised to keep rising in value in 2023

A housing slowdown is underway throughout much of the country. But these five local markets may be positioned to weather the storm, according to new data from Moody’s Analytics.

