Knock CRM, the front-office leasing and property management software company, is rounding out its executive suite as it seeks to ramp up its growth trajectory and improve on customer experience.

Not to be confused with Knock, a home financing platform, Knock CRM has tapped Jen Chestnutt as vice president of marketing, Alex Griffis as vice president of product and Jen Jackson as senior vice president of customer success, it was announced Tuesday.

Chestnutt, the former VP of marketing at the startup Fetch Package, will be charged with overseeing the growth of Knock as a brand in the prospect and leasing management space as it works towards its goal of becoming the preferred front office software.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jen Chestnutt as our VP of marketing,” Demetri Themelis, Knock’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “She has already begun to showcase her unparalleled focus on full-funnel growth, brand, product marketing, and go-to-market strategy.”

As vice president of product, Griffis will be responsible for overseeing the firms product management, user experience and data science departments as it looks for ways to improve its customer experience.

“After an extensive search, we found a perfect fit in Alex Griffis for our VP of Product position and are thrilled that he has quickly engaged and already has had a significant impact,” Manjit Singh, chief operating officer at Knock CRM said in a statement.

Jackson will work with the customer services, success and support teams to focus on aligning the customer-oriented teams in order to ensure a seamless end-to-end experience for Knock CRM customers, the company said in a statement. Previously, Jackson worked as the vice president of customer experience at Dialpad where she led the customer organization.

“We are pleased to announce Jen Jackson as our new SVP of Customer Success leading our Customer Success Organization,” Jennifer Haas, chief revenue officer at Knock CRM, said in a statement. “Jen brings with her two decades of experience in technology and customer success leadership. Her intelligence and organization skills coupled with her heart for customer advocacy make her a perfect fit for our leadership team. She has already made a definable impact in a few short months.”

