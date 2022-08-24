Raji Subramanian previously led teams at Amazon and Yahoo and went to Opendoor after a 2021 acquisition. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership, the company says.

Opendoor has appointed former Amazon executive and startup founder Raji Subramanian to serve as its new chief technology officer, the company announced Wednesday.

Opendoor co-founder and CEO Eric Wu announced Subramanian’s promotion to CTO in a blog post, describing her as someone who “operates with a startup mentality, has a customer-first approach and deeply cares about our mission.”

Subramanian’s elevation to CTO comes after she joined the iBuyer last year as part of Opendoor’s acquisition of home renovation startup Pro.com. Subramanian had co-founded Pro.com and served in multiple C-suite roles at the company before moving over to Opendoor.

Prior to Pro.com, Subramanian worked stints at Amazon as a senior manager and head of Kindle content management, among other responsibilities. She also worked at Yahoo.

Wu said that when she joined Opendoor, Subramanian “brought with her a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership that can transform the way operations and technology work seamlessly together.”

Opendoor co-founder Ian Wong previously held the position of CTO at the company. Wong will now transition into the role of technical advisor to the CEO.

The “reverberations of Ian’s work building out our platform, tooling and pricing capabilities can be seen across the industry,” Wu said in his blog post.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without his impactful contributions,” he added.

The executive shuffling comes after a flurry of news about the iBuyer. It kicked off earlier this month when the Federal Trade Commission announced a $62 million fine against Opendoor for allegedly “tricking” customers via marketing materials.

Days later, Opendoor announced a new partnership with Zillow that will let users of the portals solicit cash offers on their homes.

Opendoor also reported its second-quarter earnings this month, revealing that it generated $4.2 billion in revenue while ultimately suffering a net loss of $54 million.

In his blog post, Wu mentioned Opendoor’s recent progress and said he is “energized by the growth and innovation that lies ahead.”

“We are well-positioned to continue to be the pace setter in our industry,” Wu concluded. “I am excited to see continued investment in our technology, tooling and platforms as we scale and create a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers.”

