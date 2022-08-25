Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Jerry W. Mooty, Jr. and Piper Young, @properties Christie’s International Real Estate Dallas Franchise

Name: Jerry W. Mooty, Jr., CEO | Principal | Realtor | Attorney

Piper Young, EVP Strategic Partnerships | Principal | Realtor

Experience: More than 20 years

Brokerage full name: @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate (Dallas Franchise)

Piper + Mooty Real Estate Group rankings: No. 34 in Texas, top 1 percent in nation

Sales volume: $55 million YTD 2022

How did you choose your brokerage?

Once we met the @properties leadership in Chicago and saw their agent offering, especially the unmatched technology, we knew we needed to bring this luxury brand, culture and technology to the Dallas metroplex. It has been well received so far and our agents are doing more deals than they did at any of the brokerages they left to join our team of agents.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

The professionals in this industry work hard and are genuinely happy people. It is rare, based on my history as an attorney, to find an industry where both sides of a transaction work so hard for their clients with the ultimate goal of a successful transaction.

What’s your top prediction for 2022?

While the national real estate industry may be tightening due to a rise in interest rates, the Dallas Ft. Worth metroplex will continue to see high growth and sustainability due to the number of people moving to this area. I think the North Dallas areas of Frisco, Prosper and Celina will see record growth through the end of the year and for several years following.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Study successful agents and see how hard they work. Most high-producing agents outwork their colleagues.

What makes a good leader?

I think a good leader takes calculated risks, and when those decisions may not turn out the best, they figure out how to pivot and overcome the challenge. Leaders lead and followers follow so I truly believe you are one or the other. There is no in-between.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.