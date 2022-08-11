Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Rishi Bakshi, Intero Real Estate Services — East Bay

Name: Rishi Bakshi

Title: Broker and president

Experience: 18 years as broker

Location: Fremont, California, plus locations in Union City, Milpitas, Livermore, Pleasanton, Pleasant Hill, Tracy

Brokerage full name: Intero Real Estate Services — East Bay

Rankings: No. 142 in Real Trends by sales volume in America for 2022

Team size: 475 Agents and 45 staff members

Transaction sides: 2,414 for 2021

Sales volume: $2.64 billion for 2021

How did you choose your brokerage?

I have operated a franchise with Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, for 17 years. I chose to become a franchisee of Intero due to its core 15 values, constant innovation, and vibrant culture of collaboration and camaraderie amongst its agents and leaders.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Working in real estate cannot be a hobby. It requires an absolute commitment to your clients and to your business plan.

Focus on making a difference and not on your pocketbook. Having success requires constant learning, both on technical and sales skills. Being coachable is fundamental to reach your goals. Having a coach and accountability is not an option if you want to be in the top 5 percent of your marketplace.

Work as hard on your personal skills and life as you do on the professional aspect of your real estate career. This business can become very stressful and consuming, so you have to prioritize your family and yourself first or it could lead to burnout and even resenting the business.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Have a business plan which includes a strict schedule and then follow the schedule. Your schedule is really your boss. If you follow it, you will have success.

Embrace being coachable no matter what level you get to. Once you think you have arrived and don’t need more training and coaching, that will be your slide to mediocrity.

Choose a brokerage that has high ethics and standards, coaching, and a strong culture that matches you. The commission split and fees should not be the priority.

What makes a good leader?

So many qualities are important! A good leader leads by example and sets high standards for themselves and their organization, is selfless, is coachable, versatile in their skill sets, and has a high level of emotional intelligence to lead and connect with a vast array of personality styles.