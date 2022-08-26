Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. Gary Keller: The current market is ‘the most confusing I’ve ever seen’
At Keller Williams’ annual Mega Camp conference, founder Gary Keller prepared agents for a rough 2023 as slowing home sales and other economic factors push everyone to the brink.
2. Fourth round of layoffs hits Keller Williams ahead of Mega Camp
Keller Williams laid off 23 staff members on Thursday, making it the fourth round of layoffs since October 2021. The layoffs come as the franchisor braces for a choppier market.
3. Will Compass’ changes to agent pay slow its growth?
The brokerage has grown rapidly thanks to generous handouts of cash and stocks to newly onboarded real estate agents. But amid leaner times, those perks are going away.
4. 7 warning signs your business is in jeopardy
We all develop bad habits and blind spots that undermine our accomplishments, writes Jimmy Burgess. Here’s how to identify them before they take a toll on your success.
5. Home sales projected to fall 16.2%, Fannie Mae says in new forecast
In projections released Monday, economists expect 5.78 million homes to change hands this year, representing a 16.2 percent decline from a year ago — a steeper drop than the 15.6 percent pullback forecast in July.
