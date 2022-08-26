Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Gary Keller: The current market is ‘the most confusing I’ve ever seen’

At Keller Williams’ annual Mega Camp conference, founder Gary Keller prepared agents for a rough 2023 as slowing home sales and other economic factors push everyone to the brink.

2. Fourth round of layoffs hits Keller Williams ahead of Mega Camp

Keller Williams laid off 23 staff members on Thursday, making it the fourth round of layoffs since October 2021. The layoffs come as the franchisor braces for a choppier market.

3. Will Compass’ changes to agent pay slow its growth?

The brokerage has grown rapidly thanks to generous handouts of cash and stocks to newly onboarded real estate agents. But amid leaner times, those perks are going away.

4. 7 warning signs your business is in jeopardy

We all develop bad habits and blind spots that undermine our accomplishments, writes Jimmy Burgess. Here’s how to identify them before they take a toll on your success.

5. Home sales projected to fall 16.2%, Fannie Mae says in new forecast

Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

In projections released Monday, economists expect 5.78 million homes to change hands this year, representing a 16.2 percent decline from a year ago — a steeper drop than the 15.6 percent pullback forecast in July.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×