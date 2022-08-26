Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

At Keller Williams’ annual Mega Camp conference, founder Gary Keller prepared agents for a rough 2023 as slowing home sales and other economic factors push everyone to the brink.

Keller Williams laid off 23 staff members on Thursday, making it the fourth round of layoffs since October 2021. The layoffs come as the franchisor braces for a choppier market.

The brokerage has grown rapidly thanks to generous handouts of cash and stocks to newly onboarded real estate agents. But amid leaner times, those perks are going away.

We all develop bad habits and blind spots that undermine our accomplishments, writes Jimmy Burgess. Here’s how to identify them before they take a toll on your success.

In projections released Monday, economists expect 5.78 million homes to change hands this year, representing a 16.2 percent decline from a year ago — a steeper drop than the 15.6 percent pullback forecast in July.