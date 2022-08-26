On this week’s TRW: Find out what Byron Lazine and Nicole White have to say about the future of appraisals, incentive-based recruiting and this week’s Left, Middle, Right.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White began this week’s episode by discussing a recent New York Times article that detailed two black homeowners who were looking to refinance. Their appraisal came in at $472,000 and their mortgage lender denied their refi. Subsequently, the homeowners, one of whom is a physician at Johns Hopkins, staged the house as if it was owned by a white family and it was appraised at $750,000.

Part of the issue is that according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 97 percent of appraisers are white. Since the summer of 2020, dozens of black homeowners have alleged discrimination in home appraisals.

Lazine and White said that whenever they cover these stories, appraisers say these are isolated incidents, yet these stories keep popping up. Lazine says that he believes there will be massive disruption in this segment.

Next, Lazine and White discussed an op-ed by Troy Palmquist about the decline of incentives from Compass and other major players and how those who got in early, like “monster team leaders,” are doing well, leaving those who got in late struggling to find their place in the industry. “At the end of the day,” said Lazine, “focus in on selling real estate.”

Finally, Lazine and White turned to their segment Left-Middle-Right, which looks at political issues across the spectrum.

Agents should be talking about these projects if they’re happening in their local market. These offer a great opportunity to look at changes occurring in the community. Post a Reel using your cellphone in the Instagram app.

Target marketing to older Millennials and use it as a way to stay in touch with them, sending them information about how this might help them become homeowners.

Want to be part of the conversation? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.

Byron Lazine
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×