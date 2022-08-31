This marks the brand’s 23rd affiliate overall, 45th overall market and the fifth Caribbean market it has entered in to over the course of about two years.

New York-based brokerage The Corcoran Group has added a new affiliate in Turks and Caicos, the company announced on Wednesday.

This marks the brand’s 23rd affiliate overall, 45th overall market and the fifth Caribbean market it has entered in to over the course of about two years. Stephanie Leathers and Katherine Baryluk are owners and leaders of the new location, dubbed “Corcoran Turks and Caicos.”

“Arriving in Turks and Caicos is an exciting moment for us, and it’s a beautiful second-home market that is going to provide strong opportunities for our wider network,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, said in a statement.

“Stephanie and Katherine are very talented real estate professionals with impressive experience in international markets, and they’re always on the lookout for new opportunities to elevate their business. Their ability to show value to their clients, especially in new development, will prove invaluable in the region and I’m looking forward to all they’ll achieve as part of our inimitable group.”

Turks and Caicos is an archipelago of 40 low-lying coral islands in the Atlantic Ocean southeast of the Bahamas. The British territory is accessible from New York City by a three-hour flight and is a world-class destination for snorkelers, scuba divers and marine life enthusiasts. With its highly popular Grace Bay Beach and attractive year-round weather, Corcoran determined that the vacation home hot spot was ideal for expansion.

In 2005, Leathers co-founded and was a previous owner of the firm Chastain Jenkins & Leathers, in Athens, Georgia. (Chastain Jenkins & Leathers’ leadership subsequently changed before affiliating with Corcoran Classic Living in March 2021, where Leathers remains an agent.)

For years, she has also worked with clients in Turks and Caicos and formed a professional relationship with Baryluk and their fellow leadership team member Andrew Ashcroft in 2006.

Leathers has a strong background in new construction presales and has regularly been a top seller of residential condos in Downtown Athens.

Baryluk was most recently affiliated with The Agency in Turks and Caicos and has also been assisting clients in the region for several years. Long considered a private island specialist and market expert of Turks and Caicos, Baryluk closed a record-breaking sale in 2012 for Emerald Cay, a private island that sold for $19.5 million.

Meanwhile, Ashcroft brings nearly two decades of experience in banking, hospitality, finance and development to Corcoran Turks and Caicos’ leadership team. He was responsible for developing the Alaia Belize Marriott Autograph Collection in 2021, a 20-acre hotel and condo property that sold out 100 residences within three years, Corcoran reported.

“When invited to establish Corcoran’s presence in Turks and Caicos, we were immediately impressed by the brand’s marketing strength, established name in the new development arena, and of course, the incredible opportunity for a robust network of referrals through several key feeder markets,” Leathers said in a statement.

“Our combined weather of knowledge and expertise in the region, coupled with the power of the Corcoran brand, will allow us to stand out and bring the best possible real estate experience to our clients and agents alike. We’re thrilled for what’s ahead.”

Corcoran reported the new office located in Providenciales will open to visitors in upcoming weeks.

