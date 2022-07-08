Brian Fairweather joined the Spears Group at Compass in 2020 and was promoted to CEO in early 2022. At Corcoran Reverie he will oversee aspects of the firm’s growth strategy.

The former CEO of the Spears Group at Compass Brian Fairweather has joined Corcoran Reverie as its chief strategy officer, the northwest Florida Corcoran Group affiliate announced on Friday.

“Brian brings with him an impeccable pedigree and impressive portfolio of experiences,” Corcoran Reverie owner Jacob Watkins said in a statement. “We know Brian will be a huge asset to our company and our leadership team.”

Fairweather graduated from Florida State University in 2013 and began his professional career in finance before switching to real estate in 2015. Since embarking on his real estate career Fairweather has held affiliations with Sutter & Nugent Real Estate, The Agency, Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty and Compass across south and northwest Florida.

He joined the Spears Group at Compass as director of business development in 2020 and was promoted to CEO at the beginning of 2022.

Fairweather has a passion for people and provides white-glove service to his clients and fellow agents, according to a Corcoran Reverie press release.

“I have admired Corcoran Reverie since their inception and to be able to work alongside Hilary, Jacob and the rest of the team is something that I’m very excited about,” Fairweather said in a statement. “Working alongside the firm to accomplish their vision is my main priority, as it is to continue to build the firm with likeminded agents and team members not just in Northwest Florida, but in Nashville and ideally elsewhere too.”

The Nashville-based real estate firm Worth Properties LLC joined up with Corcoran Reverie in May to build upon the existing affinity between the two regions of Nashville and northwest Florida, a press release at the time stated.

As chief strategy officer Fairweather will oversee aspects of the firm’s growth strategy including acquisitions, recruitment, agent development and marketing.

“I am so grateful for the role that each member of our leadership team plays in driving Corcoran Reverie forward,” Corcoran Reverie owner/broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth said in a statement. “Each person is an integral part of Corcoran Reverie’s successes and what we’ve accomplished so far, and I believe with Brian joining us, we will be able to go to even greater heights.”

Corcoran Reverie was born in April 2020 when Hilary & Reverie and 30A Realty joined forces to affiliate with The Corcoran Group. The affiliate operates in Nashville and northwest Florida from Pensacola to Panama City and the coastal neighborhoods along 30A. The firm has more than 200 agents and netted sales volume of over $750 million in 2020 and $1.12 billion in 2021.

