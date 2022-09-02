1. Compass is ‘the world’s most unprofitable brokerage ever’: Mike DelPrete
In a recent VICE interview, Mike DelPrete offered his thoughts on how Compass’ longstanding cash burn problem could pose an existential threat to the brokerage and its ability to compete.
2. New Keller Williams franchise scoops up 2 dozen Compass agents
Keller Williams Jackson Hole launched this month in Wyoming and has drawn most of its agents from a brokerage that Compass acquired last year, creating ‘one big team’.
3. What does ‘housing recession’ even mean? Economists don’t really know
The phrase ‘housing recession’ has exploded in popularity, according to an analysis of search terms. But pinning down what it means and where it originated is surprisingly difficult.
4. WATCH: A Zillow executive reveals what sparked the ShowingTime buy
York Baur, Sara Bonert and Jason Gesing explain the role of consolidation at Inman Connect Las Vegas, as the industry aims to improve the transaction process.
5. MLS-listed homes sell for more, a new study claims. But there’s 1 twist
Critics raise issues over conclusion that listing homes on the MLS is what caused higher sales prices and faster transactions, especially if NAR rules mean MLSs have a thumb on the scale.
Comments