Ryan Serhant is one of our industry’s most successful entrepreneurs. He has grown his brokerage, SERHANT., into a multi-channel powerhouse complete with an in-house production and branding studio. He is a producer, public speaker, best selling author and star of multiple TV shows. And this January, he is back by popular demand as a featured speaker at Inman Connect New York (ICNY).

“The power of community” is an apt description of why Inman Connect is such an industry draw for real estate professionals and it’s also a concept that Serhant highlighted during his ICNY22 appearance. He acknowledges the powerful benefits that result from putting results-oriented professionals in a room together at Inman Connect.

When you meet a new contact sitting next to you at a General Session, strike up a conversation while getting coffee or participate in an Agent or Broker Power Hour discussion, ICNY provides an easy way to learn, network and grow your business, all while connecting with the smartest people in real estate.

For his inspiring January 26, 2023, keynote at Inman Connect New York, Serhant plans to share crucial expertise on how to leverage today’s real estate market and entrepreneurial trends to extend your personal brand. He will also highlight how to leverage technology to boost your business and increase profit margins.

His appearance will be featured on our exciting day three of ICNY23, which highlights “attendee input.” This allows participants to share ideas and have their key topics addressed as part of the daily program.

Serhant’s motto is “Expansion. Always, in all ways.” ICNY is an essential experience for expanding your business and staying ahead of your competition. See you in New York!

Inman Connect testimonial:

“Inman Connect has one of the highest caliber of attendees of real estate conferences that I have attended. The amount of sharing, learning, and debates is one of the highest I have seen and why I will continue to return.” – Matt Richling, Team Lead, New Purveyors