There is something truly special about conferences at the beginning of a year. Everyone gets caught up in the excitement of what’s new, what’s shifting, and how we can all rise to the occasion to start the year off strong. It’s invigorating.

We wanted to hear from the companies that have already prioritized sponsorship of the kickoff event of 2023 — Inman Connect New York. They’re clearly forward-thinking and have a vision for what’s to come. Let’s get into it!

BoomTown Co-founder and CEO Grier Allen knows the company is no stranger to Inman events, having been a sponsor, exhibitor, speaker, or all of the above multiple times over the last decade.

“We always have a strong team in attendance, and they’re very enthusiastic about sharing knowledge and helping clients or real estate professionals learn more and strategize in person,” he said. “The opportunity to get up on the stage and reach as many people as possible to share trends, and connect those current market situations to actionable recommendations for attendees is always an awesome experience.”

For Scott Martino, CEO of digital title and settlement company Endpoint, “Inman Connect attracts the industry’s leaders and most innovative thinkers — those who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo or embrace change. These are the people for whom Endpoint was built.”

But the Endpoint team isn’t just showing up a sponsors. They come to learn and grow as well. “In addition to spending time with our clients and developing new relationships, Inman Connect gives us the opportunity to learn firsthand about the latest products and hear from other industry leaders on key trends and market opportunities,” Martino explained.

The team at LoLo Gifts is also excited to kick off 2023 as sponsors of their third Inman Connect event.

“Inman attendees are in-the-know and open to learning about the best strategies to expand their reach and maintain relationships with the people in their network,” said LoLo Gifts Co-Founder Matthew Simpson. “We love an audience that’s ready to learn and ready to plan their best year ever.”

ICNY23 attendees in particular will get a first-hand look at a tool from LoLo Gifts that works on autopilot to preserve their existing relationships while they focus on their day-to-day business. “The Local Gift of the Month helps connect the sender with their recipients and the local business community in a mutually beneficial way,” Simpson explained. “They’ll get a super easy-to-use platform that runs behind the scenes when they are busy, and becomes an active part of the marketing arsenal when they are looking to actively engage with their contacts.”

For Bill Risser and the team at RateMyAgent, sponsoring Inman Connect New York 2023 was an easy decision to make. “Sharing our message of collecting, storing, and sharing reviews with the best in the industry makes perfect sense. And our team is also thrilled to combine our third annual Agent of the Year Awards event in New York, shining a light on agents that serve their customers at the highest level.”

“It’s aptly named ‘Connect,’ and I’m most excited about the opportunity to connect with new faces in the industry and reconnect with folks,” Allen told us. “You get to see every facet of our industry — a front row seat for everything from new startups to real estate agents and teams who are building something unique, to the big franchise players. News breaks, knowledge is shared, connections are made, and you get to see exactly how you and your organization fit into it all, and where you have an opportunity to add value.”

