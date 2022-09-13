The new franchise builds on Realty One Group’s existing international presence, which includes locations in Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

Realty One Group is welcoming a new franchise in Bolivia, the company announced on Thursday.

Franchise owners Paul Viscarra and Fernando Barba grew up together as childhood friends and have been business partners for several years.

“Paul and Fernando are successful businessmen — and devoted family men — who are exactly what we look for in strategic partners for our global expansion,” Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty One Group, said in a statement. “They believe in all that we created and know there’s nothing like the Realty ONE Group brand in Bolivia.”

In addition to real estate, Viscarra also has sales experience in eyewear and health insurance, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We strongly believe that not only will our lives change, but we’ll change the lives of Bolivian real estate professionals and the citizens we serve,” Viscarra said in a statement.

“Our one purpose will be to impact so many with our combined business and real estate experience and bring Realty One Group’s ‘Coolture’ and commitment to community service to our country,” Barba said in a statement.

Realty One Group was founded in 2005 and today has more than 18,000 real estate professionals operating in more than 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and internationally in Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

The company was recently ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review and was the No. 1 real estate franchisor on Entrepreneur’s 2022 Franchise 500 List.

