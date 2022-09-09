With the new expansion, eXp now operates in 22 markets and has more than 84,000 agents worldwide. Its established markets in South America include Colombia and Brazil.

Online real estate brokerage eXp Realty has expanded further into South America with the launch of its operations in Chile, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

The expansion builds on the company’s existing presence on the southern continent with operations in Brazil and Colombia. With the new market, eXp now operates in 22 markets and has more than 84,000 agents worldwide. In less than two years, the brokerage has launched operations in 18 markets.

“Chile represents a strategic expansion into a growing and diverse market, while deepening our already strong presence in the Caribbean and Latin American region,” Michael Valdes, chief growth officer at eXp Realty, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to bring our agent-centric, innovative model and leading value propositions to real estate agents in Chile.”

Virginia Restrepo, an agent with seven years of sales and leadership experience in the industry, will lead eXp’s operations in Chile.

“My mission is to change people’s lives,” Restrepo said in a statement. “eXp Realty is a company built for agents and whose unique value proposition, compensation model and extensive digital resources are transforming the industry standard.”

Most recently, other international market additions to the company’s operations have included New Zealand, Greece and the Dominican Republic.

At the beginning of August, eXp Realty reported double-digit growth in both profits and revenue during the second quarter of 2022.

