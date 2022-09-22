Agents who lean into this down market stand to gain market share that could benefit them for years, real estate executives argued Thursday at the Inman Connect Now virtual event.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Real estate agents who pull back on marketing and lead generation as home sales decline run the risk of losing market share and momentum to competitors, two real estate executives argued Thursday at the Inman Connect Now virtual event.

Agents should think ahead to how they want to position themselves for more active markets in the future when setting their marketing strategies for this slowdown, said CEO Josh Harley of Fathom Realty and CEO Laurie Finkelstein Reader of Laurie Reader Real Estate.

Josh Harley | Fathom Realty

“When we come into a depression, a lot of people will pull back on their marketing just trying to survive and hope to get to the other end,” Harley said. “But what ultimately ends up happening is that they’re the [businesses] that die.”

Agents who spend the time, energy and money to market themselves even during a downturn — when competitors are typically cutting back or leaving the market — stand to survive and thrive, Harley said. 

More importantly, he added, those agents stand a good chance of coming out of the down period with a greater market share than before. 

There’s recent precedent for this, he said. By the end of the housing recession of 2007, the share of agents who had dropped out of the market was greater than the decline in home transactions. Those agents who were still standing had more business when the market improved, he said.

Reader agreed this is a time for agents to make an effort on marketing and lead generation, even if business is slower than it was a year ago.

Laurie Finkelstein Reader | Laurie Reader Real Estate

“It’s all about leaning in right now,” Reader said. “Don’t be afraid, lean in and do what you can from that marketing perspective.”

Since attending Inman Connect Las Vegas in August, Reader says her team has doubled down even further on emphasizing the daily activities that serve the consumer and advance business forward through their sales funnel.

“I’m telling you, Katie, we [as an industry] got away from that,” Reader told event moderator Katie Kossev of the Kossev Group. “And it was really obvious because the conversations on every panel that we heard [at Inman Connect] was all about going back to human connection [and] human interaction.”

The importance of forming a deeper connection with clients over time becomes clear when considering not only the impact of repeat business but also that of past clients referring their friends to a valued agent.

“People are typically moving for tough reasons,” Reader said. “It’s not always a good reason. And I just believe that what keeps that consumer coming back to you [and] referring five clients a year — it is that human interaction and that human touch.”

Agents who focus on cultivating a more manageable number of meaningful relationships are likely to be more successful than those who try to balance a large number of surface-level acquaintances, Harley said. 

Listening to clients and understanding their needs — even if it hurts the odds of a short-term transaction — can earn their trust and lead to more referrals down the line, he said.

“We as agents tend to be almost psychologists,” Harley said.

Email Daniel Houston

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×