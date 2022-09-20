September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. Tips for better branding and in-depth features on how to take advantage of marketing tools provided by Zillow, Redfin and other platforms are all in the works in addition to insights from experts. You’ll find it all at Inman, as well as our two-day virtual, flagship event, Your Playbook for the Fall Market, in October.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

When it comes to marketing, it seems that the real estate world is divided into two camps: old school tactics and the latest bells and whistles. On the one hand we have door-knockers, three-hour-a-day cold-callers and glad-handers of all descriptions. On the other? Gadgeteers, app-enthusiasts and folks who swear by the latest innovation — which they’ve already beta-tested a month before you’ve heard of it.

We’ve all been burned by marketing ploys that didn’t live up to their advertised glory, but what about those that do? That’s why we’re asking you: What marketing tool or strategy did everything it said it would and more? Curled your hair, buttered your toast and, most importantly, made you money?

Was it old or new, something you bought for yourself or something your broker recommended? What marketing tool or strategy totally lived up to the hype? Let us know below.



We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.