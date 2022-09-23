New York City is the perfect destination to kick off the year with the best and brightest in real estate. To help inspire you, we’ve got an exciting opportunity! Enter to win an #ICNY2023 Trip Package with our Instagram GIVEAWAY.

Entry Instructions*

✅ Head over to your Instagram

✅ You must follow @InmanConnect

✅ CREATE a VIDEO or REEL or SHARE your fave Connect PHOTO and post on your FEED. Tell us why you love Inman Connect OR why you’d like to attend Inman Connect (NYC or Vegas) in 2023! (Direct Instagram Story entries not allowed but entries can be re-shared on Stories)

✅ MENTION @InmanConnect and add the hashtag #ICNY2023

✅ Post away! (Don’t forget to tag @InmanConnect)

We’ll announce the lucky winner on November, 15, 2022 so stay tuned! 😉

This promotion is not endorsed, sponsored or organized by Instagram. *Terms and conditions apply. Good luck!

Social Media Giveaway Terms & Conditions​

For the purposes of these Terms and Conditions, “The Promoter” refers to **Inman** whose Instagram handle is @InmanNews. The “Prize” refers to **1 All Access Pass to Inman Connect New York 2023, Jan. 24-26, 3 Nights at the Midtown Hilton in New York City during the conference dates, and a $400 gift card toward travel expenses.**

By entering the competition you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by **MIDNIGHT** on **NOV. 14, 2022.** One (1) winner will be selected at random by The Promoter on **NOV. 15, 2022** and the winner will be notified on or after this date.

Each entrant shall enter the competition via Instagram by Instructions to enter: Options/pick 1: Create Reel, Video for Story or add Photo to Story-must add Inman mention (tag), #ICNY2023 hashtag & post tagging @InmanConnect and following this Instagram profile.

No purchase necessary. Winners will not be required to pay to enter the competition.

Entrants must be over 18 years old on the date of their entry.

Employees of Inman are not allowed to enter.

Instagram or Facebook are not in any way affiliated or involved in the competition.

Only one entry per person per competition will be accepted.

The Prize will be awarded to a randomly selected winner who has entered on Instagram.

The Promoter will not be held liable if the named prize becomes unavailable or cannot be fulfilled.



The Promoter will not be held liable for any failure of receipt of entries. The Promoter takes no responsibility for any entries which are lost, delayed, illegible, corrupted, damaged, incomplete or otherwise invalid.



To the extent permitted by applicable law, The Promoter’s liability under or in connection with the competition or these terms and conditions shall be limited to the cost price of the Prize in question.



To the extent permitted by applicable law, The Promoter shall not be liable under or in connection with these terms and conditions, the competition or any Prize for any indirect, special or consequential cost, expense, loss or damage suffered by a participant even if such cost, expense, loss or damage was reasonably foreseeable or might reasonably have been contemplated by the participant and the promoter and whether arising from breach of contract, tort, negligence, breach of statutory duty or otherwise.



Prizes are non-negotiable, non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available. Where a Prize becomes unavailable for any reason, the promoter reserves the right to substitute that prize for a prize of equal or higher value.



The name, address, email address and phone number of the winner must be provided to The Promoter if requested and will be shared to enable fulfillment of the Prize.​



In the event of unforeseen circumstances beyond The Promoter’s reasonable control, the promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition or these terms and conditions, either in whole or in part, with or without notice.



The Promoter’s decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

