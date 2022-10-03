Right now, many agents are making one of the biggest mistakes you can in a tough market: they continue to brand themselves based on their career accolades.

While it’s definitely important to show off your professional skills and accomplishments, it doesn’t set you apart from the other agents in your area in the eyes of your client.

This is the time to raise the bar. This is the time to step up and brand yourself as a market expert — an agent who really knows what’s happening in real estate right now.

Right now, people aren’t as concerned about your open house strategy as they are about where the market is headed. What you need to focus your brand on is building your credibility as an agent — the most important asset to leverage right now.

Here are three keys to turning your brand from agent to trusted expert.

1. Share relevant, high-quality content with trusted insights.

Your clients are being hit with an overwhelming amount of information about the real estate market right now. The key for agents is to take that data and make it meaningful and actionable content that speaks to buyers and sellers. That means not just sharing the data, but translating it into insights so clients know what it means for them and their plans.

That’s where having trusted resources come into play. Experts that specialize in educating agents and developing content that helps you become the market expert for your sphere.

2. Educate your audience in many ways.

We’re bombarded with so much information every day that it takes about eight times to see a message before we actually internalize it. We each learn in different ways, and every prospective customer relies on different sources of information to find service providers.

That’s why it’s critical for you to share information regularly in multiple ways to reach and influence the broadest set of clients. That means our insights must be shared in different forms, such as articles, infographics, and videos, for instance.

Then, take it and amplify that information through multiple channels, including your website, social media, videos, and emails. Lastly, it must be shared frequently so you’re reaching your audience at least three times a week with your brand. If you only share a couple pieces of information through one channel, you simply won’t make an impact.

3. Make it easy so it’s part of your business process.

Getting and sharing great content is a powerful way to build your brand and drive credibility and consideration, but only if it’s a regular part of your business. That means you need to find content tools or resources that are easy to implement.

While this may seem daunting, luckily, there are many options that agents can tap to educate themselves and their clients on the market — from marketing agencies to content platforms such as Keeping Current Matters. As you consider what resources are right for you, here are some questions to ask:

Do they specialize in the real estate market?

Do they offer trusted insights and high-quality content?

Is the content available in multiple formats, such as video, visuals, and written form?

Is the content easy to share through multiple channels?

Can I brand the content as my own?

Any real estate veteran will tell you that it’s the toughest markets that make the best agents. And if you want to survive in this new market reality, you need the right insights and tools from a source you can trust.

By building your brand as the market expert through sharing trusted insights and timely content, you’re doing more than just keeping your clients in the loop. You’re building credibility and consideration that can carry you for years to come.