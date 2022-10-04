Former Fathom Realty executive Grady Ligon has joined the company, bringing more than 20 years of experience in financial and brokerage technology.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

RE/MAX Holdings has tapped former Fathom Realty executive Grady Ligon to be its newest chief information officer, according to an announcement on Monday.

In his new position, Ligon will be responsible for accelerating growth and strengthening integrations among RE/MAX Holdings’ subsidiaries including RE/MAX.

Stephen Joyce | RE/MAX

“Grady is a proven, highly effective professional who fits right in with the leadership teams of our two industry-leading brands,” RE/MAX Holdings CEO Steve Joyce said in a press release. “His vast experience and track record make him the ideal leader to continue the technology evolution happening within our brands.”

“He has vision, moves quickly, and is skilled at mobilizing resources to stay ahead of the competition and accelerate growth,” he added. “I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish as part of the RE/MAX Holdings organization.”

Before joining RE/MAX Holdings, Ligon was the chief information officer for North Carolina-based brokerage Fathom Realty and its tech subsidiary intelliAgent. During his two-year tenure, Ligon spearheaded the brokerage’s merger and acquisition strategy and oversaw the expansion of intelliAgent.

Prior to Fathom, the Baylor University graduate had a decades-long technology management career with some of the nation’s most recognizable brands including Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate Services, Prudential Real Estate and Relocation and J.P. Morgan. Ligon also owns and operates a digital technology consulting firm, Safis Digital.

Grady Ligon

“RE/MAX Holdings is a world-class company that needs no introduction, and I’m thrilled to be joining this exceptional team,” Ligon said of his new role. “I’m excited to help develop a comprehensive tech strategy closely aligned with our business strategy across these leading brands.”

“There’s a lot to like about the foundation already in place, and I believe we can build an even greater technology edge with even more value for all stakeholders,” he added.

Ligon’s appointment comes on the heels of several major developments within RE/MAX Holdings’ subsidiaries, namely RE/MAX’s newest partnership with Inside Real Estate to launch MAX/Tech Powered by kvCORE.

Email Marian McPherson

RE/MAX
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×