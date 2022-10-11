The move highlights the independent and expansionist proclivities of today’s top-performing real estate teams.

Veronica Figueroa, a top-performing eXp Realty agent and team leader in Florida, has opted to power her company using technology from Place.

Veronica Figueroa

Figueroa and the Fig Team will remain at eXp and continue using various tech products offered by the brokerage. However, at the same time the team will begin using products from Place, a firm that offers infrastructure support ranging from accounting to marketing, transaction and CRM technology products, a statement from the companies involved explains.

Place is not a brokerage, though well-established real estate brokers and entrepreneurs Ben Kinney and Chris Suarez founded the company. It achieved unicorn status — or a valuation of a billion dollars — last year.

In the statement, Suarez described Figueroa as having “an incredible success story and a people-first mentality that has paved the way for massive success.” Kinney said that “partnering with Veronica is a huge honor.”

Figueroa is planning a national expansion and Place technology will help her move beyond her home turf of Orlando, the statement further notes.

Figueroa opting to use Place highlights several different trends dominating real estate right now. Perhaps most notably, Figueroa’s team is operating as a kind of standalone business, almost like a brokerage that’s looking to expand on its own terms — even as it stays at eXp. This has been a recurring pattern among successful team leaders, some of whom have indicated they chose brokerages — such as eXp — that allow them independence and expansion opportunities.

The Fig Team’s move to Place technology also highlights a trend in which companies, such as Place and Side have stepped up to provide tech and back-office solutions to brokers, while still allowing those brokers to retain their own brands and identities.

Figueroa ultimately described the opportunities Place provides as “priceless.”

“Together,” she added in the statement, “the Fig Team, eXp, and PLACE provide an exponential impact and opportunity even more than I could imagine.”

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
