The house at 75½ Bedford Street, known for being the former home of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay and for measuring just 9-feet-6-inches wide, is under contract.

A famously narrow house in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village is set to have a new owner, according to news reports.

Real estate blog 6sqft reports that 75½ Bedford Street, known for being the former home of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Edna St. Vincent Millay and for measuring just 9-feet-6-inches wide, is under contract after listing for $4.9 million in August 2021 and then having its price slashed to $4,199,000.

The home’s narrow width is perhaps its most defining feature and has made it something of a lower Manhattan landmark. Listing photos show a tight interior with room for a kitchen on the ground floor, a skinny bathroom and living areas with storage areas.

All told, three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and four wood-burning fireplaces are squeezed into the house’s 999 square feet of interior space. It also boasts a shady backyard with 124 square feet of exterior space in total.

Parts of the house measure less than 9 feet across. Image: Nest Seekers International The house boasts a sizable backyard. Image: Nest Seekers International On the second floor, a bathroom opens up onto a balcony. Image: Nest Seekers International

According to the listing, the kitchen contains millwork and Italian marble countertops, the ceilings include original exposed beams and the house has white oak flooring throughout.

The house last sold in 2013 for $3.25 million. Prior to that, it was listed for $2.75 million in 1999, according to the New York Post.

Known as the Millay House, it was built in 1873 for Horatio Gomez, trustee of the Hettie Hendricks-Gomez estate which included 77 Bedford Street next door. The space was used as a carriage entryway before the home’s construction, according to Village Preservation.

Millay — famous for coining the term “my candle burns at both ends” — lived in the home from 1923 to 1924. Before her, a group of actors from the Cherry Lane Theatre including Cary Grant and John Barrymore rented the home.

The listing is held by Hannah Oh of Nest Seekers International.

