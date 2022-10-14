Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

What’s a ‘tornado housing market?’ Hint: You might be in one right now

Credit: Nikolas Noonan / Unsplash

Coldwell Banker Warburg President Frederick Warburg Peters coined the term to describe a phenomenon where one home trades hands briskly while a similar property nearby languishes.

For the first time, Fannie Mae now expects home prices to fall next year

Michael H via Getty Images

Economists at Fannie Mae project national home prices to decline by 1.5 percent and home sales by 21 percent in 2023 as Fed continues inflation fight.

Zillow iBuyer program officially ends as last homes leave the market

A year after announcing it would abandon its iBuyer program, Zillow has offloaded the last of the homes it bought with Zillow Offers, marking the end of a major chapter in real estate history.

Anywhere and Compass settle agent recruiting suit, capping 3-year feud

The companies submitted a joint filing to the New York Supreme Court on Oct. 4 asserting they had agreed to end the litigation permanently and that each side would pay their own costs.

EXp Realty CEO Glenn Sanford lets New Age flag fly in EXPCON talks

Instead of following the typical CEO talk, eXp Realty founder Glenn Sanford used his EXPCON appearances to spark a health revolution among his 85,000 agents.

