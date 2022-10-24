By 2022, real estate agents know just how important it is to nurture a presence on social media, where platforms have become an accessible (and oftentimes free!) way to market themselves and their business.

As the digital realm continues to evolve, industry professionals credit the widespread nature of social media — as well as algorithms — for allowing them to make connections with new potential clients.

Elli Jennings, an agent and member of the Jennings Real Estate Team with RE/MAX Real Estate Center in Ames, Iowa, joined TikTok in 2020, initially unsure of the platform’s longevity or target audience. She soon found, however, that the social networking app presented fresh ways to market her business, showcase her personality, and connect with prospective clients — especially first-time homebuyers.

“I’ve been growing my other social media channels for five years now, but TikTok has definitely been what boosted my presence online the most,” says Jennings, whose account boasts more than 24,000 followers and has garnered nearly 1M total likes.

Consider these ways agents can leverage a presence on TikTok to help grow their real estate business.

Don’t hesitate to get started

There’s no time like the present to get started with TikTok, understanding there could be an initial learning curve when figuring out what content performs best. While agents may be reluctant to create videos— and be in the videos themselves — TikTok presents an easy opportunity to make short-form video snippets.

“Let’s just say you get only 200 views on your TikTok video. 200 is more than zero, right?” Jennings explains. “Out of those viewers, someone is bound to have found your content helpful and will remember you.”

Social media also allows agents to humanize their profession, putting a face, voice, and personality behind their brand. Consumers may connect better with an agent after getting to know their style and expertise through online content before initiating a meeting.

“I think the number one thing that people want in a real estate agent is someone they can trust. And what I feel like I’m hopefully doing on my social media platforms is building trust so that people feel like they know me,” Jennings says.

Create content that provides value

Agents are the experts in their specialized facets of real estate — and should consider leveraging that expertise to produce valuable, digital content.

“Use your time-tested real estate knowledge to create videos that will answer questions you commonly get asked by prospective homebuyers and sellers,” suggests Abby Lee, REMAX Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “TikTok presents a great opportunity to interact with new people and become a consumer’s trusted source for all things real estate.”

Lee points to the all-new RE/MAX TikTok channel as an example of a curated content mix that addresses popular real estate topics.

Jennings will often film short videos of new listings to gain more consumer interest. However, she advises agents to always get permission from all involved parties before promoting homes on social media.

In addition to real estate-specific content, TikTok also presents an opportunity to support the community.

“I’m really proud of where I come from. I’m born and raised in Iowa and I love living here. But a comment I was getting a lot on some of my TikTok videos was, ‘Why would anyone ever want to live in Iowa?’” Jennings recalls. “And that totally encouraged me to want to show everyone why they would like to live in Iowa.”

A benefit to consumers and local businesses alike, Jennings uses her platform to promote activities and small businesses in the area. After all, the real estate profession is rooted in building community and helping others, in person and with the help of social media.