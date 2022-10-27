Inman Connect New York delivers the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, successful agents. Join us Jan. 24-26 for crucial content, education, and networking opportunities to help you thrive in today’s changing market. Register here.
In the aftermath of a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian, investors and bargain-hunters may be looking for the opportunity to purchase a home, in search of a deal. However, these homes are a commitment, so it’s important to think before you buy.
Here are 10 things to consider when buying a storm-damaged home after a natural disaster.
- Was the home flooded? If so, get dates and the reason.
- How much water was in the home? How long was the water there before it was removed?
- What kind of damage was done, how was it repaired and by whom?
- Do you have receipts and invoices to verify all the work done?
- Was the home completely stripped down, or were the walls washed, bleached and repainted?
- Did you have the home professionally tested for mold? Do you have the results of an air quality test conducted after the repairs were completed?
- Was the wiring checked for corrosion? Did you have a licensed electrician check it out? Do you have their report?
- Was piping checked for corrosion? Was a professional plumber consulted? Do you have reports from this process?
- Were the necessary permits pulled for all this work? Ensure that you have verification of these permits and that they have been closed out.
- Did you have a professional inspector review all the repairs? Do you have a copy of their report?
Watch the full-length video at the top of the article for additional details.
Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @sueispinky.
