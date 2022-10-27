In the aftermath of a natural disaster, investors and bargain-hunters may be shopping for a deal. Here’s what to watch out for, according to Naples, Florida agent Sue “Pinky” Benson.

In the aftermath of a natural disaster like Hurricane Ian, investors and bargain-hunters may be looking for the opportunity to purchase a home, in search of a deal. However, these homes are a commitment, so it’s important to think before you buy.

Here are 10 things to consider when buying a storm-damaged home after a natural disaster.

  1. Was the home flooded? If so, get dates and the reason.
  2. How much water was in the home? How long was the water there before it was removed?
  3. What kind of damage was done, how was it repaired and by whom?
  4. Do you have receipts and invoices to verify all the work done?
  5. Was the home completely stripped down, or were the walls washed, bleached and repainted?
  6. Did you have the home professionally tested for mold? Do you have the results of an air quality test conducted after the repairs were completed?
  7. Was the wiring checked for corrosion? Did you have a licensed electrician check it out? Do you have their report?
  8. Was piping checked for corrosion? Was a professional plumber consulted? Do you have reports from this process?
  9. Were the necessary permits pulled for all this work? Ensure that you have verification of these permits and that they have been closed out.
  10. Did you have a professional inspector review all the repairs? Do you have a copy of their report?

Watch the full-length video at the top of the article for additional details.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @sueispinky.

