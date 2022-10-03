

With a current death toll at 90 and tens of billions of dollars in damage projected, Hurricane Ian has left devastation in its wake, causing catastrophic damage throughout Southwest Florida and the Carolinas. If you’re looking for a way to contribute to recovery efforts, but don’t know where to start, a group of Realtors has compiled a list of resources to help you get started.

While some of the programs listed here are for relief efforts specifically targeted to the agent community, others are for all victims of Hurricane Ian.

Remember, there are always charitable organizations that spring up in the aftermath of disasters like this one. That’s why it’s a good idea to thoroughly vet any requests for charitable giving or donations.

This initiative by the National Association of Realtors promises to donate 100 percent of all donations directly to relief efforts, with NAR covering all administrative costs.

Florida Association of Realtors is providing assistance specifically for real estate agents who have lost their home or brokerage.

The RE/MAX Relief Fund is an ongoing gofundme page where RE/MAX corporate accepts donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian.