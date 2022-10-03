With a current death toll at 90 and tens of billions of dollars in damage projected, Hurricane Ian has left devastation in its wake, causing catastrophic damage throughout Southwest Florida and the Carolinas. If you’re looking for a way to contribute to recovery efforts, but don’t know where to start, a group of Realtors has compiled a list of resources to help you get started.

While some of the programs listed here are for relief efforts specifically targeted to the agent community, others are for all victims of Hurricane Ian.

Remember, there are always charitable organizations that spring up in the aftermath of disasters like this one. That’s why it’s a good idea to thoroughly vet any requests for charitable giving or donations.

Realtors’ Relief Foundation

This initiative by the National Association of Realtors promises to donate 100 percent of all donations directly to relief efforts, with NAR covering all administrative costs.

Florida Realtors Disaster Relief Fund

Florida Association of Realtors is providing assistance specifically for real estate agents who have lost their home or brokerage.

RE/MAX Relief Fund

The RE/MAX Relief Fund is an ongoing gofundme page where RE/MAX corporate accepts donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

Please feel free to share this article with anyone you think it may help.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @sueispinky.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×