In addition, you yourself may be struggling with decisions about your own home and your own future.
Here are seven things to consider before selling a storm-damaged home.
Tip 1. Notify your insurance agency: Follow their advice, and discuss the damage and the coverage.
Tip 2. Get an inspection: This will allow you to find out what damage exists — both seen and unseen.
Tip 3. Weigh your repairs: Decide what’s worth fixing yourself and what will require a professional.
Tip 4. Keep all of your paperwork: This includes permits, receipts and insurance claims.
Tip 5. Disclose it all: All of the damage must be disclosed to subsequent buyers to avoid a lawsuit later.
Tip 6. Research investor offers: Although they offer the convenience of cash and a quick closing, you need to make sure that their offer is reliable.
Tip 7. Talk to a professional about the impact on your home’s value: You may want to reach out to an experienced real estate agent or broker or to an appraiser who may be able to provide additional insights.
Watch the full-length video at the top of the article for additional details.
Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate. Find her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @sueispinky.
