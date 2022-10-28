The Franzese Group is the latest addition to the 50 additional real estate professionals Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty has added to its team since affiliating with the brand in 2021.

Inman Connect New York delivers the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, successful agents. Join us Jan. 24-26 for crucial content, education, and networking opportunities to help you thrive in today’s changing market. Register here.

Brooklyn-based Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty has merged with Weichert Realtors The Franzese Group, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty was established in 1953 and became affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty in 2021. Weichert Realtors The Franzese Group has been an established real estate company for more than two decades and is currently led by Anthony Franzese and Vincent Blandino, who have a combined 50 years of experience in the industry.

“I am very happy to be working with Anthony, Vince, and the entire Franzese group,” Gerard Longo, principal of Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “We have always admired their business acumen and appreciate their excellent reputation. I am certain that this collaboration will bring about innovative and bold results. We look forward to bringing greater value and benefit to the Madison Estates Sotheby’s team as we continue to expand our reach across Brooklyn.”

Since affiliating with Sotheby’s International Realty in 2021, Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty has brought on 50 additional real estate professionals to its team. The company recently completed an auction on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace in which it received over $70 million in offerings from 56 global bidders.

“The New York real estate market continues to attract buyers with a unique mix of business, lifestyle, cultural, and other interests,” Anthony Franzese, managing partner and licensed broker, said in a statement. “After twenty years as friendly rivals, I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Gerard, Joseph, and the entire Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty team to elevate our capacity to support client needs in Brooklyn and beyond.”

“As we continue to grow our company and take our business to the next level, we look for strategic partners who are like-minded, ethical, and as professional as we are,” Joseph Baglio, president, CEO and broker at Madison Estates Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “It was an honor to have Anthony Franzese, Vince Blandino, and their group join us. Together we can offer a vast amount of knowledge and experience, unlike any other brokerage.”

Email Lillian Dickerson