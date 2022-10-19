Marc Noah was with Sotheby’s International Realty for about seven years before moving to Hilton & Hyland. Prior to that, he was a loan officer with mortgage company First Capital.

Inman Connect New York delivers the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, successful agents. Join us Jan. 24-26 for crucial content, education, and networking opportunities to help you thrive in today’s changing market. Register here.

Marc Noah, one of Los Angeles’ leading real estate agents, has returned to Sotheby’s International Realty after spending nearly three years with Hilton & Hyland, the brokerage reported last week.

Noah has a decade of experience in the industry and has closed several hundred million dollars in sales volume over the course of his career. In the last year, he’s represented buyers and sellers in a total of $88 million in closed transactions on MLS-listed properties and another $82 million in off-market transactions.

Michael Williamson | Sotheby’s International Realty

“Marc Noah is an expert in the industry and the Los Angeles market, known for providing his clients with premier service and delivering exceptional results,” Michael Williamson, executive vice president and Southern California regional manager for Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Marc back to Sotheby’s International Realty.”

Noah was with Sotheby’s International Realty for about seven years before moving to Hilton & Hyland. Prior to that, he was a loan officer with mortgage company First Capital.

Marc Noah | Sotheby’s International Realty

In 2018, he was named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 30 Real Estate Agents in Hollywood.

Noah is a native of Los Angeles, and as such, can provide his clients with in-depth insights into the city’s different communities. He declined to comment for this story.

Kyle Dordick, who has been a real estate agent since graduating from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2017, has also moved to the brokerage from Hilton & Hyland where he and Noah formed a team. Dordick similarly grew up in Beverly Hills and has lived in many parts of L.A.

Today, Sotheby’s International Realty has about 1,000 offices across 81 different countries. In August, the brand announced the closing of two L.A. offices in Encino and Sunset Strip, which merged into other area offices.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×