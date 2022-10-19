Marc Noah was with Sotheby’s International Realty for about seven years before moving to Hilton & Hyland. Prior to that, he was a loan officer with mortgage company First Capital.

Marc Noah, one of Los Angeles’ leading real estate agents, has returned to Sotheby’s International Realty after spending nearly three years with Hilton & Hyland, the brokerage reported last week.

Noah has a decade of experience in the industry and has closed several hundred million dollars in sales volume over the course of his career. In the last year, he’s represented buyers and sellers in a total of $88 million in closed transactions on MLS-listed properties and another $82 million in off-market transactions.

“Marc Noah is an expert in the industry and the Los Angeles market, known for providing his clients with premier service and delivering exceptional results,” Michael Williamson, executive vice president and Southern California regional manager for Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Marc back to Sotheby’s International Realty.”

Noah was with Sotheby’s International Realty for about seven years before moving to Hilton & Hyland. Prior to that, he was a loan officer with mortgage company First Capital.

In 2018, he was named to The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 30 Real Estate Agents in Hollywood.

Noah is a native of Los Angeles, and as such, can provide his clients with in-depth insights into the city’s different communities. He declined to comment for this story.

Kyle Dordick, who has been a real estate agent since graduating from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 2017, has also moved to the brokerage from Hilton & Hyland where he and Noah formed a team. Dordick similarly grew up in Beverly Hills and has lived in many parts of L.A.

Today, Sotheby’s International Realty has about 1,000 offices across 81 different countries. In August, the brand announced the closing of two L.A. offices in Encino and Sunset Strip, which merged into other area offices.

