A Compass marketing director who helped launch the brokerage’s Colorado and Missouri offices is jumping to Sotheby’s International Realty, Sotheby’s announced on Tuesday.

Megan Maynard, who served as Compass’s marketing director for Colorado, Missouri and Utah since 2017, has joined the executive team at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in Colorado as the senior vice president of marketing.

“Real estate is a very exciting industry right now for many reasons,” Maynard said in a statement. “Brands steeped in legacy and heritage, like LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, have both the opportunity and the challenge to evolve and maintain their leadership. I’m thrilled to be at a company that values the importance of marketing and is investing in its longevity.”

The new role will see Maynard lead the marketing strategy for all 22 LIV Sotheby’s offices as the brokerage works to increase its presence in Colorado’s free range and resort markets and improve the marketing support offered to its agents.

“I’m proud of the position that we’re in as a company that allows us to continue to make smart, strategic decisions, and to continue hiring great talent,’ LIV Sotheby’s chief executive officer Scott Webber said in a statement. “Changing markets are what separate great companies from good ones. We built LIV Sotheby’s International Realty during the great recession and we’ll continue to grow it during the market shift.”

Compass declined to comment on Maynard’s departure.

