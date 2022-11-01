It’s critical to keep your finances in check, especially as the market shifts, and prepare for taxes from the get-go. We’ve rounded up our top resources to help you get ahead of what’s coming April 15.

The first piece of advice most seasoned agents will offer is: Treat your business like a business. If you’ve never been a business owner (or even if you have), there’s a ton to wrap your head around.

With Q4 mid-way, now’s the time to get your head in your financial game. Here, we’ve rounded up the top advice from experts, agents and top stories to help you plan your tax season.

Here’s a quick reference guide for common real estate agent expenses to help you determine whether or not they are tax-deductible.

Here’s what real estate agents should know about finding a financial adviser and creating a plan that will fill your pockets and bolster your peace of mind.

If you had a blockbuster year in your real estate business, you need to ensure that you have a financial plan in place. Certified Financial Planner Jordan Curnutt offers some key tax planning strategies to consider.

You have myriad options when it comes to saving for your future financial success. Certified Financial Planner Jordan Curnutt tells you how to maximize the potential of your investments.

Sometimes it’s OK to let a few things fall off the to-do list to prioritize the things that absolutely need to get done — and to keep one’s mental health in check. But agents should be discerning in deciding what to let go of and what really can’t be put off.

Lawyer and tax expert Jason Holliday explains basic things real estate agents need to know about filing taxes as independent contractors.

Mobile apps can be game-changers, making your business finances streamlined, organized and even a little fun. Million Dollar Listing LA stars James Harris and David Parnes share their favorite apps for handling both your personal and business finances.

Whether it’s the professional wisdom of a financial adviser or the good advice you got from your parents, there’s always something new to learn about making better financial decisions. From the simple to the complex, here’s a roundup of money moves to make now.

From resisting shiny objects (so to speak) to taking advantage of local intern pools, here’s how industry experts say agents can save their pennies in an ever-shifting market.

As independent contractors, real estate agents must keep on top of expenses. Here are some budget-savvy tips for newbies from “Million Dollar Listing LA” stars James Harris and David Parnes.

There are so many financial aspects of the business, and yet one thing we hear over and over again, is that not enough is taught on the topic. So, we rounded up some sage advice from contributors to help guide you on the areas that might be new or long forgotten.