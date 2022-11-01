It’s critical to keep your finances in check, especially as the market shifts, and prepare for taxes from the get-go. We’ve rounded up our top resources to help you get ahead of what’s coming April 15.

The first piece of advice most seasoned agents will offer is: Treat your business like a business. If you’ve never been a business owner (or even if you have), there’s a ton to wrap your head around.

With Q4 mid-way, now’s the time to get your head in your financial game. Here, we’ve rounded up the top advice from experts, agents and top stories to help you plan your tax season.

Is it a write-off? See which of these 14 expenses agents can deduct at tax time

Here’s a quick reference guide for common real estate agent expenses to help you determine whether or not they are tax-deductible.

Don’t hire a financial adviser without reading this first

Here’s what real estate agents should know about finding a financial adviser and creating a plan that will fill your pockets and bolster your peace of mind.

5 tax-planning moves for money-savvy real estate agents

If you had a blockbuster year in your real estate business, you need to ensure that you have a financial plan in place. Certified Financial Planner Jordan Curnutt offers some key tax planning strategies to consider.

7 tax-advantaged accounts every real estate agent needs to consider

You have myriad options when it comes to saving for your future financial success. Certified Financial Planner Jordan Curnutt tells you how to maximize the potential of your investments.

How bad is it? 14 scenarios for what agents can and cannot let fall by the wayside

Sometimes it’s OK to let a few things fall off the to-do list to prioritize the things that absolutely need to get done — and to keep one’s mental health in check. But agents should be discerning in deciding what to let go of and what really can’t be put off.

9 things real estate agents need to know about filing taxes

Lawyer and tax expert Jason Holliday explains basic things real estate agents need to know about filing taxes as independent contractors.

10 apps to make keeping your finances in check a breeze

Mobile apps can be game-changers, making your business finances streamlined, organized and even a little fun. Million Dollar Listing LA stars James Harris and David Parnes share their favorite apps for handling both your personal and business finances.

15 smart money management rules to live by

Whether it’s the professional wisdom of a financial adviser or the good advice you got from your parents, there’s always something new to learn about making better financial decisions. From the simple to the complex, here’s a roundup of money moves to make now.

14 insightful tips for agents looking to save money in their business

From resisting shiny objects (so to speak) to taking advantage of local intern pools, here’s how industry experts say agents can save their pennies in an ever-shifting market.

‘Million Dollar Listing LA’ stars on 5 expenses to budget for right away

As independent contractors, real estate agents must keep on top of expenses. Here are some budget-savvy tips for newbies from “Million Dollar Listing LA” stars James Harris and David Parnes.

30+ how-tos to keep your finances in check

There are so many financial aspects of the business, and yet one thing we hear over and over again, is that not enough is taught on the topic. So, we rounded up some sage advice from contributors to help guide you on the areas that might be new or long forgotten.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×