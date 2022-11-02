Twenty-seven-year-old Sampson Dahl has turned a former coin-operated laundromat in Maspeth, Queens, into his residence and a venue/watering hole for his neighborhood.

A former laundromat in New York City has entered a new cycle after a local man turned it into his apartment.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sampson Dahl has turned a former coin-operated laundromat in Maspeth, Queens, into his quirky residence and a venue/watering hole for his neighborhood where dirty laundry was once aired, according to a report in the New York Post.

“Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” Dahl told the Post.

In his four years living in the $1,850-a-month storefront, Dahl has decorated the space extensively, hanging dozens of eccentric items he has found or was gifted along the walls of the 800-square-foot space.

“I’m just constantly finding little things to put on the wall,” Dahl told Youtuber Caleb Simpson during a viral tour of the space which has received over 271,000 views as of Wednesday.

Much of the decorations come from Dahl’s job as a set designer.

“You get a lot of props,” he told Simpson.

Decorations include a set of movie theater chairs brought over by a neighbor, Dahl’s own paintings, a large laundromat on his loft bed and a fire hydrant. The apartment also has a stage that changes location constantly and is used for concerts, musicals, painting nights, group songwriting sessions and other events.

Dahl told the Post he previously lived in a bus and a 3,000-square-foot Chicago warehouse with about 12 roommates.

“I kind of get cabin fever a little bit,” he told the Post of his tendency to avoid traditional apartments.