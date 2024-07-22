Daniel Schwartz, former chief executive of Burger King, stepped away from the fast-food giant in 2019. Now, he’s stepping into a $17 million penthouse.

July is Luxury Month at Inman. Tune in as we survey the evolving luxury market, explore emerging trends, and talk to top producers and influencers in the ultra-luxury space about how they got where they are today and the insights they’ve gained along the way. The month culminates with the announcement of the expanded Golden I Awards live onstage at

Daniel Schwartz, former chief executive of Burger King, stepped away from the fast-food franchise in 2019, and now, he’s stepping into a $17 million penthouse, following in the footsteps of many of Manhattan’s elite families, The Real Deal reported last week.

The 17-story, 19-unit co-op building sits at 993 Fifth Ave in the Upper East Side neighborhood, and the penthouse stretches over 5,000 square feet. Designed by Emery Roth in 1935, it offers sophisticated and elegant designs. The building has housed the son of Alain Wertheimer, the Chanel chairman, who purchased a unit for $19 million in 2019, and Jacqueline Friedman Brogadir, daughter of Goldman Sachs’ former head of merchant banking, who purchased a unit for $25 million in 2020.

In 2020, the penthouse was placed on the market for $20 million. In 2021, the market price nearly doubled at $39.5 million, according to a StreetEasy listing. Since 2022, the listing has seen a constant decrease in market price.

SERHANT. founder Ryan Serhant had the listing.

According to public records, Daniel Schwartz paid $17.2 million for his penthouse. He purchased the unit from David Feinberg of Feinberg Properties.

Schwartz’s penthouse provides excellent views all around, overlooking Central Park and Billionaire’s Row. The unit has a total of 12 rooms, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Interior features include a grand marble foyer entrance, wrought-iron staircase and marble, wood-burning fireplaces.

In 2005, Schwartz joined investment firm 3G Capital and made partner three years later. In 2010, 3G acquired Burger King for $4 billion and appointed Schwartz as CFO. He was named CEO three years later, at the age of 32.

According to The Real Deal, Burger King thrived under Schwartz’s leadership, becoming Restaurant Brands, one of the largest quick-service restaurant companies. Schwartz remains on the Restaurant Brands board and is a co-managing partner at 3G.

Email Richelle Hammiel

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×