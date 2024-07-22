Daniel Schwartz, former chief executive of Burger King, stepped away from the fast-food giant in 2019. Now, he’s stepping into a $17 million penthouse.

Daniel Schwartz, former chief executive of Burger King, stepped away from the fast-food franchise in 2019, and now, he’s stepping into a $17 million penthouse, following in the footsteps of many of Manhattan’s elite families, The Real Deal reported last week.

The 17-story, 19-unit co-op building sits at 993 Fifth Ave in the Upper East Side neighborhood, and the penthouse stretches over 5,000 square feet. Designed by Emery Roth in 1935, it offers sophisticated and elegant designs. The building has housed the son of Alain Wertheimer, the Chanel chairman, who purchased a unit for $19 million in 2019, and Jacqueline Friedman Brogadir, daughter of Goldman Sachs’ former head of merchant banking, who purchased a unit for $25 million in 2020.

In 2020, the penthouse was placed on the market for $20 million. In 2021, the market price nearly doubled at $39.5 million, according to a StreetEasy listing. Since 2022, the listing has seen a constant decrease in market price.

SERHANT. founder Ryan Serhant had the listing.

According to public records, Daniel Schwartz paid $17.2 million for his penthouse. He purchased the unit from David Feinberg of Feinberg Properties.

Schwartz’s penthouse provides excellent views all around, overlooking Central Park and Billionaire’s Row. The unit has a total of 12 rooms, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Interior features include a grand marble foyer entrance, wrought-iron staircase and marble, wood-burning fireplaces.

In 2005, Schwartz joined investment firm 3G Capital and made partner three years later. In 2010, 3G acquired Burger King for $4 billion and appointed Schwartz as CFO. He was named CEO three years later, at the age of 32.

According to The Real Deal, Burger King thrived under Schwartz’s leadership, becoming Restaurant Brands, one of the largest quick-service restaurant companies. Schwartz remains on the Restaurant Brands board and is a co-managing partner at 3G.

