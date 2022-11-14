“How’s the market?”

This is the question most clients ask as they grapple with today’s uncertainty in the real estate market. And who are they looking to for answers and guidance? You, their real estate agent.

At the end of the day, it’s always the educated agent that wins in a challenging market. And the way you do that is to arm yourself with the most relevant and timely insights and respond to concerns with confidence and information that buyers and sellers can relate to.

Next time someone asks you, “How’s the market?” you’ll be ready to answer with conviction and helpful guidance.

Go further than the headlines

Every day, clients are bombarded with sensationalized headlines that leave them feeling misinformed or misled about what’s actually happening in the housing market. They want to understand what the latest news means for their future.

It’s critical that you follow reputable real estate resources and form a relevant, market opinion based on the facts. That way, you can give your clients what they are looking for: a consistent, clear picture of what’s really happening in real estate nationally and locally.

Communicate confidently

In any market climate, clients want to know they are making the right decision when buying or selling one of the largest investments of their life. Now is your opportunity during this challenging market shift to build credibility and trust with clients.

By answering, “How’s the market?” with clarity, confidence and certainty, you are not just another agent but a true market expert. Clients will know they can depend on you now and in the future.

Show AND tell

Most people retain 80% of what they see, 20% of what they read, and only 10% of what they hear.

In today’s world of information overload, your communication must be impactful.

You are more likely to break through the noise by consistently sharing powerful market-based visuals and content in your listing presentation, buyer or seller guides, social media, and email marketing. In fact, 65% of the general population are visual learners — which means they need to see information in order to learn or understand it.

If this is the first market shift you’ve experienced, it certainly won’t be the last. As they say, change is the one constant we can count on, especially in the housing market.

You can weather this market shift and the next and the one after that by following trusted real estate sources like Keeping Current Matters, communicating with confidence, and using visuals to support your communication. If you include these habits in your business, you will build a brand as the housing market expert clients rely on now and in the future.