Pareja joined eXp earlier this year as president of affiliated services. He now steps into the role of chief strategy officer.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. More than 250 experts and industry leaders will take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help you navigate the market shift — and prepare for success in 2023. Register today and get a special offer $1099 ticket price.

Just six months after he joined the company to oversee affiliated services, Leo Pareja has been promoted at eXp Realty to chief strategy officer.

In a statement Tuesday, eXp said that in his new role Pareja will “create strategies that reinforce and continuously evolve eXp Realty’s competitive advantage and industry-leading agent value proposition.” Glenn Sanford — founder and CEO of parent company eXp World Holdings — went on in the statement to describe Pareja as “a true visionary who has already left a tangible mark on our agent community.”

Pareja joined eXp in June, stepping into the role of president of affiliated services at eXp Realty. That role involved him working on programs related to mortgage, title, escrow and lead generation.

However, Pareja is best-known in the real estate industry as the co-founder and former CEO of Remine, which provides public data, search tools and transaction management, among other things, to multiple listing services (MLSs) and Realtor associations.

With something of a rocky history, Remine has in the past faced financial challenges, dropping personnel rolls, and an allegedly toxic work environment. In 2021, a group of MLSs came together to buy the company, which later prompted a lawsuit from investors.

Pareja left Remine in May, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Beyond his time at Remine and eXp, Pareja is also a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry and has received a variety of honors including landing on the RealTrends’ The Thousand list of top agents.

Pareja’s promotion also comes about two weeks after eXp World Holdings reported its third quarter earnings. The company managed to remain profitable in the third quarter — something of a rarity in the industry — but did see its profits decline significantly compared to a year ago. That decline was due to a dramatic slowing of the housing market, which is also likely to winnow agent ranks in the U.S. and ultimately drive home prices down.

Pareja, needless to say, steps into his new role at a critical, and challenging time. Nevertheless, despite the challenging market overall, Sanford expressed confidence in Pareja’s ability to lead.

“I am confident that in his new role,” Sanford said, “Leo will expand eXp Realty’s competitive advantage with new and groundbreaking initiatives.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II