Brokers and co-Presidents Ruth Boyer O’Dea and Evan Lacopo, both formerly of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, will lead the three new locations in Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia; and Bethesda, Maryland.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. More than 250 experts and industry leaders will take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help you navigate the market shift — and prepare for success in 2023. Register today and get a special offer $1099 ticket price.

Douglas Elliman Realty is preparing to set up shop in the Washington, D.C. metro area by the end of the year, the brokerage has informed Inman.

Brokers and co-Presidents Ruth Boyer O’Dea and Evan Lacopo, both formerly of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, will lead the three new locations in Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia; and Bethesda, Maryland.

“We are immensely proud to be planting our flag in Washington, D.C.,” Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “Establishing this new home in our nation’s capital has both symbolic and strategic importance for our mission to be a truly international brokerage.”

The brokerage’s entrance into the nation’s capital comes on the heels of expansion into select markets across the U.S. including Las Vegas, Nantucket, New Canaan, Houston, Orange County and Basalt, Colorado.

Because of the city’s international appeal, Douglas Elliman’s presence in Washington, D.C., will also help the brokerage connect with international buyers and investors, as it draws on its global network through its international partner, London’s Knight Frank Residential.

“Our longstanding relationship with Knight Frank effectively makes Douglas Elliman the largest privately-owned global real estate network, giving us deep insights on the properties, investments and ultra-high-net-worth individuals that drive the market,” Douglas Elliman Realty Chief Executive Officer Scott Durkin said in a statement. “Our arrival in Washington will enable us to build on that partnership and help connect clients and agents from around the world with our nation’s capital.”

Combined, Boyer O’Dea and Lacopo have four decades of experience that they bring to Douglas Elliman Realty.

“Few brokers know and understand the Metro D.C. region like Ruth and Evan,” Rick Moeser, CEO of Business Development at Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome them to the Elliman family and have every expectation that they will lead us to do great things here.”

Boyer O’Dea moved to D.C. to attend Georgetown University as an undergraduate, where she went on to get a master’s degree in Public Policy. Prior to starting a real estate career in Arlington in 2003, she served as Registrar for Georgetown University Law School and as a national sales manager for ExamSoft Worldwide Inc. She then moved on to work with a number of real estate development companies and brokerages, earning an EcoBroker designation for her commitment to sustainability.

“Even as a national brokerage with international reach, Douglas Elliman understands how to operate at the local level,” Boyer O’Dea said in a statement. “The company is poised to make a significant impact on our local market, and I look forward to starting this exciting new chapter in my career with Douglas Elliman.”

Lacopo grew up in Virginia, and likewise, has been practicing real estate since 2003. Throughout his career, he co-founded and sold a national mortgage company and has managed a number of agent teams. He was recently named vice chair for the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors’ Professional Standards Committee and has served on several local nonprofit boards.

“As a native Washingtonian, I am thrilled to be able to help Douglas Elliman put roots down in my hometown,” Lacopo said in a statement. “Our shared vision will raise the bar on how real estate is conducted in the D.C. market.”

Douglas Elliman’s earnings report released earlier this month showed the company’s revenue decline to $272.6 million during the third quarter, compared to $364.2 million during the same period in 2021 amid a shortage in luxury inventory.

The company recently unveiled a new video and photo production app for agents powered by Infinite Creator called Elliman Productions.

Email Lillian Dickerson