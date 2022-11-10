Powered by Infinite Creator, Elliman Productions allows agents to capture photos and videos of listings on their smartphones and receive branded and edited content within 24 hours.

Inman Connect New York delivers the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, successful agents. Join us Jan. 24-26 for crucial content, education, and networking opportunities to help you thrive in today’s changing market. Register here.

Douglas Elliman Realty has launched a new app for agents to enable them to create professional-grade photos and videos for listings from their smartphones.

Powered by real estate content production company Infinite Creator, the app called Elliman Productions allows agents to capture photos and videos of their listings on their iPhone or Android devices, which are submitted through the app to a team of editors who can turn around branded and edited photos and videos to agents within 24 hours.

“We’ve always wanted to have technology at the fingertips of the agent and some of the pain points of bringing a listing to the market, for example, would be that you have to bring in so many other people throughout the preparatory five or seven days prior to listing it,” Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman Realty’s CEO, told Inman. “This allows you to really take care of everything in much quicker time, and 24 hours later, you’ve got a full production of a video and other services.”

In the last year or so, Douglas Elliman has been bolstering its technology offerings by introducing an updated version of its proprietary tech platform StudioPro and the MyDouglas tech suite for agents, as well as its homebuyer personal assistant platform Elliman Showroom.

The launch of the new app also comes on the heels of a new global short-form video listing app called 1060.

The Elliman Productions app features what the brokerage calls “intuitive in-app production tools” including graphic assistance, auto-correction and step-by-step tutorials on how agents can capture the best possible media files. It also provides agents with Douglas Elliman Realty branded assets and graphics to create their own custom content.

Another feature of Elliman Productions is an in-app network through which users can connect to professional real estate photographers and videographers to schedule shoots of properties.

Durkin said agents have the option to shoot short-form videos that are formatted specifically for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and others that the production team can edit appropriately for each platform.

“What’s wonderful is that on the other side, when they send it off to production, to StudioPro, and the production company, Infinite Creator, they will put it all together with the appropriate music and edit it,” Durkin said. “And the more they take — the more photographs, the more videos — there’s a better chance they’re happy with the end product. Many agents will be able to take control of that and to make sure certain important characteristics or views, provisions that are important, are reached through that video.”

Camilo Lopez, the founder of Infinite Creator, has been a longtime partner of Elliman’s on listings and events content through his Lifestyle Production Group, and therefore, decided to make Douglas Elliman Realty his exclusive partner for the launch of the new app. Infinite Creator is also available for individuals to purchase themselves, and Lopez said that partnerships with other brokerages will come in the future too, each customized to the individual company’s needs.

“Having worked with countless brokers over the years to produce evocative content for their listings, I know that quality content is critical to real estate,” Lopez said in a statement. “By investing in our platform and empowering their agents with this new app, Douglas Elliman shows that they understand this too, and why they are the right partner to help bring our product to the market.”

Use of the app is already built into agents’ marketing budgets with Douglas Elliman Realty, so there is no extra cost to start using the app, Durkin told Inman.

“Like any good entrepreneur, our agents have to make the most of their time in order to build their businesses,” Stephanie Garbarini, chief marketing officer of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “Elliman Productions not only gives agents the ability to create elevated marketing content, but it also enables them to do it quickly and without compromising quality.”

Those interested in learning more about the app can visit the Elliman Productions website for tutorials and sample videos.

Email Lillian Dickerson