New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

A real estate agent in Ventura, California, has been charged with 15 counts of theft and forgery related to the sale of a house in 2020.

Daniel Montano, 28, an agent with RE/MAX Gold Coast, was arrested on Nov. 17 for allegedly making false statements and forging his clients signatures, according to the Ventura County District Attorney.

Montano, who has worked for RE/MAX Gold Coast since 2011, according to his Linkedin page — first as a personal assistant then as an agent — is accused of giving unspecified false information to his clients while representing them in October 2020, which they then used to secure a $1,175,000 mortgage loan.

Montano is also accused of forging his client’s signatures on multiple California Association of Realtors forms for the purchase of the house.

Montano was released from custody on bond. He is due to be arraigned on Dec. 5 at the Ventura County Courthouse.

Montano could not be reached for comment, and his agent profile appears to have been scrubbed from RE/MAX’s website. RE/MAX Gold Coast did not return a message seeking comment.

Email Ben Verde